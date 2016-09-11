Fans tip Highlanders

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Sep 11, 2016 | 37 views

highlanders-fans-new-550

Sports Correspondent
SUNDAY News readers have tipped Highlanders to walk away with maximum points in today’s titanic clash against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie is the biggest match on the country’s sporting calendar, attracting a huge attendance.

According to a poll on twitter’s Sunday News handle @SundayNewsZimba, 51 percent of voters said Highlanders will win the match while 36 percent were of the opinion the Glamour Boys will walk away with three points this afternoon. Thirteen percent feel the game is going to end in a stalemate. The stakes are high in the country’s high profile match with an exciting match on the cards.

The game comes at a time when both sides have picked up form with Bosso having recently won their last two matches after shedding off poor form that had seen them go six matches without a win while DeMbare’s last loss was in the first week of August.
@rasmthembo

FC Platinum in crucial win

Spies in camps. . . Former players haunt Bosso, DeMbare

