Fashion trends men hate

WOMEN love keeping up with fashion trends and looking good on a daily basis. In as much as they claim to dress for themselves, truth is ladies dress up to impress others, especially MEN. So if women dress up to impress men, does that mean men have a say in which trends should be in or out? Men are entitled to an opinion too, whether we choose to listen to it or not.

All women have the super power of transforming themselves from pyjamas, stocking-on-the-head and morning shoes kinda look to hot ripped, blazer, make-up and heels. Women make whatever they wear look good, but they are some trends men are just not into.

For this particular article I wanted the men to feel included, so I interviewed men in different age groups, finding out which trends they felt should go away. This is the feedback I got, in their OWN WORDS and VIEWS.

Bug eye sunglasses

From a guy’s perspective you are beautiful, your face is beautiful and they want to see it. Women shouldn’t be hiding themselves under those sunglasses because eventually people will find out what you are hiding. You can’t wear gigantic sunglasses forever. There is nothing wrong with trying to look chic in shades, but the size of sunglasses should be reasonable.

Reasonable means when people still recognise you with glasses on.

Long fake nails

Guys don’t even notice your nails unless they are brightly covered, long and resemble lethal weapons. Apparently men are not a fan of long, sharp, red nails, they give them hooker vibes. Most lads prefer a more natural look, which is shorter fake nails or no fake nails at all. Fake nails have the uncanny ability to make the rest of the women seem fake and sometimes even trashy, regardless of how you are dressed.

Rompers (jumpsuit shorts)

No guy on the planet likes to see a woman wearing a romper. They destroy your curves, ruin the shape of your behind and give the overall impression of a toddler (probably because they were actually invented for toddlers in the first place). Men think rompers are hideous and the struggle of having to get completely naked while using the loo is not worth it, because rompers do not have a secret zipper.

High waisted shorts

I had no idea guys hated high waist shorts. Apparently nobody looks good in those shorts, not even Victoria secrets models.

High-waisted shorts are said to look like diapers and definitely not a good way to hide those love handles. Some would rather see love handles than have you squeeze your behind in those shorts, making them look like two chicken cutlets sticking out of a broken plastic bag (the shade!!!!)

Very high heels

Lady Gaga was an advocate for these crazily high heels, she rocked them each time on the red carpet. Besides the fact that they make women walk like drunk giraffes, high heels turn any night out into a nightmare. When a sister gets too drunk on a night out you have to look out for her as she will keep falling and hurting herself. Even if you wanted to take a nice walk in the am after the club, she will be so exhausted from the heels, so now she is walking barefoot or in pumps that have been in the handbag all night, ruining the outfit. Very high heels should not be worn because women can’t walk in them, they hurt your feet and give you blisters. Never mind having long legs.

Ruffle blouse

All men are vouching for this trend to go away as soon as yesterday, only pregnant women should be rocking a ruffle blouse, they say. Even if you don’t have big breasts, it doesn’t matter because the blouse is not helping much. If you are dressing to impress, show off what you got, don’t hide under 14 layers of frilly fabric.

All that shade that’s being served by the men! Women don’t expect men to get fashion trends anyway, as long as you look amazing and feel comfortable in your outfit. It may be true that women dress to impress men but fashion is not meant to be understood.

The men might hate those trends but we don’t design them. LOL.

Feedback: rutendochidawanyika3@gmail.com