FC Platinum drop points

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

Bulawayo City . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(0) 1

FC Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

NORMAN Mapeza was a satisfied man despite his side, FC Platinum surrendering an early lead to draw with Bulawayo City in an entertaining Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture played at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Kugona Kunenge Kudada had the lead in the first minute through a Charles Sibanda free kick but Amakhosi fought hard in the second half to find the equaliser which was scored by Mkhululi Moyo.

Heading into yesterday’s fixture, FC Platinum had a 100 percent record after wins over Dynamos and Bantu Rovers. Mapeza was content with a point which he described as being better than nothing.

“I think we had good opportunities to wrap up the game. We had some good chances in the first half and good chances as well in the second half but I think one mistake, we gave away possession in the centre of the park, from that opportunity they went on to score. At the end of the day I can’t complain much, we came here looking for a positive result. I think this point is good enough, it’s still early in the season, we must just need to go back home and rectify the mistakes we made today,’’ said Mapeza.

He expressed his happiness with how things have turned out so far in the season with the feeling being that if their match against Chicken Inn which was postponed had gone ahead, then they would have had two tough consecutive fixtures in Bulawayo.

“So far so good, it’s still early in the season, it’s important to come away and get a point than to go home empty handed if we were to play Chicken Inn I knew those two away games were going to be difficult for us,’’ he said. His Bulawayo City counterpart, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu was also at ease with securing one point but felt that they could have gotten all the three at stake especially with the way they failed to make good use of the goal scoring opportunities which came their way in the second half.

“It’s a precious point that we got today but obviously not happy with the way we conceded the first goal, first 40 minutes we concede a goal, loss of concentration but thereafter I think we showed a lot of character because at one time I think we matched Platinum pound for pound and we managed to keep possession with a lot of patience,’’ said Mpofu.

The national Under-20 coach is convinced that he is putting together a team that can produce good results this season.

“I can say I am building a team that going forward can win games, they can have maybe some shocking results, it’s a good team. This point is okay but we could have gotten three especially in the second half where I felt Platinum was a little bit down, they were tired and we bombarded them at all costs but it’s unfortunate we failed to utilise the chances that came along,’’ Mpofu said.

FC Platinum started the match on a bright note and had the lead in the opening minute when Sibanda struck from a free kick taken on the edge of the box to beat Liberty Chirava in the Bulawayo City goal. The home side only came alive in the later stages of the first half but found the visitors’ central defensive pairing of Gift Bello and William Stima at its best. Bello blocked a pass from Morris Kadzola which was intended for Mkhokheli Dube inside the box 30 minutes into the match. Sibanda was sent through by Gift Mbweti 10 minutes before the break and came face to face with Chirava but the goalkeeper did well to dive to his right to make a crucial save. Mbweti had his effort pushed over for a corner by Chirava just before the break.

Bulawayo City came into the second half a more invigorated side and could have equalised 16 minutes after the break. Moyo put Dube through but Bello put in another timely block to deny Amakhosi.

Moyo found the equaliser for Bulawayo City in the 69th minute, Marshal Mudehwe lost the ball as FC Platinum went for goal and a long ball was sent to Moyo who controlled it well to beat a drawn out Petros Mhari.

Teams

Bulawayo City: Liberty Chirava, Munyaradzi Mungadze, Morris Kadzola, Zibusiso Sibanda, Nyasha Mukumbi, Bhekimpilo Ncube, Mkhululi Moyo(Rupiya 88 mins), Mkhokheli Dube(Ngodzo 90+4 mins), Kelvin Madzongwe, Heritein Masuku(Kutsanzira 80 mins), Rainsome Pavari

FC Platinum: Petros Mhari, Elvis Moyo, William Stima, Winston Mhango, Simon Shoko, Marshal Mudehwe(Masuku 90 mins), Rodwell Chinyengetere, Gift Bello(Nekati 82 mins), Raphael Muduviwa, Charles Sibanda(Murimba 80 mins), Gift Mbweti

— @Mdawini_29