FC Platinum finally do it!

Mehluli Sibanda in Gweru

Chapungu . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

FC Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (2) 2



A DAY after a Midlands son, Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in as the country’s President, this part of the country was in celebratory mood again yesterday when FC Platinum were crowned Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions with an easy victory over Chapungu at Ascot Stadium.

To add onto the excitement, President Mnangagwa is the patron of the new Kings of Zimbabwean football. It is the first time that FC Platinum, who got into the PSL in 2011 have won the championship. They are also only the second team from outside Bulawayo and Harare to be crowned Zimbabwean champions after St Paul’s Musami last did it in 1966.

Early goals by Rodwell Chinyengetere and Ali Sadiki ensure that coach, Norman Mapeza, picked up his second championship after he first did so with Monomotapa in 2008. In 2011, FC Platinum, then under the guidance of Rahman Gumbo were denied their maiden title as they lost out to Dynamos on goal difference but DeMbare could not stand in their way this time around.

FC Platinum finished the season on 72 points while Dynamos, who beat Chicken Inn 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium ended with 70. Chapungu coach, Tendai Chikuni’s decision to field Philip Marufu at right back came as a shock as the veteran has played mostly in attacking positions for most of his career. Regular goalkeeper Roy Mazingi was also kept on the bench with third choice Joseph Frenando preferred in between the sticks.

FC Platinum went ahead as early as the second minute, a lovely build up saw Nqobizitha Masuku send a cross into the box from the right, Chinyengetere’s header finding its way past Frenando. Five minutes later, Sadiki made it two for the platinum miners, firing in from close range after some sloppy defending by Chapungu.

Sadiki had his corner kick come off the post in the 23rd minute as FC Platinum searched for a third goal. Even though that did third goal never came, it did not matter as Pure Platinum Play went on to become champions, much to the delight of thousands of their fans.

Zifa last night congratulated the new champions. In a statement, the association’s president Phillip Chiyangwa said FC Platinum would be worthy representatives in the Caf Champions league next season.

“We would like to pay tribute to the club’s board of directors, executive, technical team, players and indeed fans for this historic achievement,” read part of the statement.

Teams

Chapungu: Joseph Frenando, Philip Marufu, Ricky Botha, Themba Ndhlovu, Blessing Mbavarira, Moendah Muchingami, Lloyd Gwerina(Mativenga 26 mins), Emmanuel Chitauro(Mugoni 46 mins), Allen Tavarwisa(Mavuto 46 mins), Osborne Mukuradare, Blessing Sahondo

FC Platinum: Wallace Magalane, Ian Nekati, Gift Bello, Kevin Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Winston Mhango, Rodwell Chinyengetere(Takwara 74 mins), Nqobizitha Masuku, Gift Mbweti, Ali Sadiki, Mkhokheli Dube

