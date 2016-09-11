FC Platinum in crucial win

Makomborero Mutimukulu in Zvishavane

FC Platinum ……………………………………………………..1

How Mine …………………………………………………………0

FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza has told his goalkeeper Petros Mhari to close his ears amid growing calls for him to be included in the national team.

Mhari had another good show as Pure Platinum Play subdued How Mine in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at Mandava yesterday. In a week that saw his name feature prominently in Warriors team selection debate Mhari did not shame those pushing for his inclusion in the national team.

He made a series of good saves as FC Platinum defended Walter Musona’s first half strike to the death.

Mapeza, a former Warriors mentor, refused to be drawn into commenting about Mhari’s national team mystery.

However, he revealed that Mhari has been told to stay focused and to continue putting in solid shifts for his club.

“Look it is not for me to say how good or bad he (Mhari) has been playing. It’s for you media guys to say.

“Yes, there have been stories about him but to us its business as usual. He hasn’t come to me and I haven’t spoken to him about that,” Mapeza said.

FC Platinum are now four points clear of Caps United who host defending champions Chicken Inn at the National Sports this afternoon.

“I am delighted with the three points, I hope we have a fruitful season,” said Mapeza.

The log leaders found the target after 30 minutes of play when Musona beat an offside trap and lobbed the ball over How Mine keeper Munyaradzi Diya before cushioning it home with his head.

Charles Sibanda, who has not scored since his return to Zvishavane during the mid-season window, squandered a golden opportunity in the 37thminute when he failed to beat Diya in a one versus one situation.

Second half substitute Tarisai Rukanda was on the field for just over a minute when he found himself with a chance to double FC Platinum’s lead but he bundled his effort against a defender.

Defender Elvis Moyo dragged his shot wide in the 80th minute, four minutes before Musona shot wide as Pure Platinum Play searched for the insurance goal.

How Mine piled the pressure in the closing stages of the game but they found Mhari in a no nonsense mood as FC Platinum hung on to an important win.

Chikurupati coach Kevin Kaindu was a disappointed man.

“I am disappointed with the way we conceded the goal, we gave them a soft goal. We always want to raise our game after conceding but this time we failed to score,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum returned to winning ways when they edged stubborn Bulawayo City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the Baobab Stadium yesterday.

The club’s leading scorer James Nguluve scored his fifth goal of the season from the spot after only five minutes of play as the hosts posted their first victory in six outings. Tonderai Ndiraya’s men moved to 30 points, 13 clear of Mutare City Rovers who occupy the last relegation slot. The hosts controlled the game as the visitors struggled to penetrate the Ngezi Platinum centre back pairing of former Dynamos star Partson Jaure and the lanky Liberty Chakoroma.

Yesterday’s defeat was Bulawayo City’s second in seven matches since coach Try Ncube took over from Philani “Beefy” Ncube who was suspended for alleged match fixing early August.

The municipality side now occupies eighth position.

Teams

FC Platinum: P. Mhari, R. Muduviwa, I. Nekati, E. Moyo, K. Moyo, W. Mhango, R. Chinyengetere (G. Takwara 77), N. Masuku, C. Sibanda (W. Kamudyariwa 89), M. Kawashu (T. Rukanda 56), W. Musona

How Mine: M. Diya, P. Tonha, Q. Amini (G. Nguwodzawo 70), V. Kamhuka, T. Khumbuyani, M. Sakala, P. Manhanga, H. Masuku (T. Banda 17), T. Makanda (T. Ranthokoane 71), M. Ncube, K. Musharu