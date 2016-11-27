FC Platinum run over Zhwane

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

Tsholotsho FC……………..………..….. …0

FC Platinum………………..………….(2) 3

FC Platinum annihilated Tsholotsho FC at Luveve Stadium on the last day of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League but failed to lift the title coming second to Caps United.

It was heartache for the Zvishavane side as they had led the log standings for the better part of the season and looked like they would exorcise the ghost that saw them lose the title to Dynamos in their first year in the Premiership in 2011 on goal difference. However, it was not to be and they once again have to settle for second spot.

FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza put up a brave face saying they had improved in the last three years and would be looking to next year to take another shot at the championship. He admitted it was painful going all the mile and losing on the last day but felt they can walk away with it next year.

“Two years ago we came fourth, last year we were third and this year we came second meaning next year we can come first.

This is part of football, there is pain and joy, unfortunately we could not land the title but it was a good season for us. We did well,” said Mapeza.

He said it was not their year but God willing they will lift it next year. FC Platinum took command of the game from the first minute, keeping Tsholotsho in their half and it was a matter of time before they scored the opener in the 25th minute courtesy of Rodwell Chinyengetere. Tsholotsho’s Ocient Ncube’s miscued pass in the middle of the park was intercepted by the opposition and Chinyengetere received the ball outside the penalty area, releasing a shot that beat Chang Mariyoni, who was in between the posts for the home side.

Four minutes later, Marshall Mudehwe made it two when he outpaced the Tsholotsho FC defence in a counter-attack and shot past Mariyoni. The second half was an even affair with both sides getting fair chances at goal but it was the visitors who took the match out of Tsholotsho’s reach when Gerald Takwara beat his former teammate, Mariyoni with a header off a corner kick in the 82nd minute.

Tsholotsho gaffer, Lizwe Sweswe blamed the two quick goals in the first half saying they destabilised his plans as he had hoped to stave off any attacks from the visitors in the opening stanza before trying to finish it off in the second half.

“Conceding in the first half proved insurmountable as we had planned to contain them and then attack in the second half but it was not to be. While the relegation issue is still to be settled, I am confident we will be in the Premiership come next year,” he said.

Teams

Tsholotsho: C Mariyoni, N Siwela, X Ndlovu, T Nyabinde, G Magariro, Z Moyo, O Ncube (Chirwa, 58 mins), B Madanhire (Gama 78 mins), R Mufunda (Dhuwa 79 mins), M Ponyera, M Phiri

FC Platinum: P Mhari, I Nekati, G Bello, K Moyo, E Moyo, W Mhango (Masuku 90 mins), R Chinyengetere, G Takwara, W Musona (Wadi 70mins), C Sibanda, M Mudehwe.