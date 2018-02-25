Fire Prevention Zim partners varsity in workshop

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Feb 25, 2018 | 120 views
Mr Reggies Sibanda

Limpret Moyo, Sunday News Reporter
FIRE Prevention Zimbabwe (FPZ) in collaboration with Lupane State University (LSU) will be hosting a Fire Risks Assessment workshop in Bulawayo aimed at equipping individuals with knowledge in fire risks assessment.

The workshop will run from Tuesday to Wednesday at LSU Centre for Continuing Education at corner 4th Avenue and Robert Mugabe way, while each participant is supposed to pay $150 which will include meals and certificates.

The director of the organisation, Mr Reggies Sibanda, said the workshop will be of great benefit to all participants, as they will acquire basic knowledge in fire risks assessment.

“The fire risk assessment will benefit participants in the sense that individuals would leave fully equipped with knowledge of doing fire risk assessment.

Our objectives is to help individuals acquire basic knowledge in fire risks assessment, identify simple factors that spark fire, eliminate factors that lead to the outbreak of fire and compile comprehensive reports on the causes and effects of fire in and organisation. We are, therefore, targeting the security industry, insurance industry, risk officers, investigating officers, property investment officers, loss control managers among others,” he said.

Mr Sibanda said they have done such projects before and they have so far covered the first stage which was on the causes of fire. He said the next step was now on how they make their own assessment in order for them to introduce fire protection.

“There is quite a lot that will be involved on those days. We will touch on the fire investigation as well, but the core business of the day will be fire assessment. It will be therefore, a good chance for participants to interact with other risk managers and a lot of ideas will be shared towards the fire risks assessment,” said Mr Sibanda.

Mr Sibanda said they will be hosting their second workshop in Harare and will carry on to other areas across the country.

