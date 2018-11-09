First Lady donates to Ntabazinduna clinic

Sunday News Reporter

First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa was at Ntabazinduna clinic today where she was launching her supplementary feeding programme.

She donated tonnes of Cornsoya blend porridge to the clinic. According to statistics provided by the Ministry of Health, Mat North is one of the provinces with high levels of malnutrition in children. The First Lady, who is the ambassador for maternal and child health has intervened and will donate the fortified meal (CSB).

The First Lady also spoke on the issue of cancer screening, educating women on the importance of getting screened early. She said she was touched when she heard that there are no facilities for cancer screening in Mat North.

Said she will engage relevant authorities and map the way forward on the issue of cancer screening so that people from Mat North benefit from the programme. Amai Mnangagwa also introduced the issue of cleanliness so as to curb water borne diseases such as cholera and typhoid.