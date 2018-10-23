Form Five pupil dies in kombi mishap

Belinda Moyo, Sunday News reporter

A 19-YEAR-OLD man died whilst 15 were injured when a Toyota hiace kombi broke the front left ball joint and overturned three times at Mahlathini turn off in Cowdray Park on Tuesday morning.

Bulawayo province police spokes person Chief inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident and said the 15 injured passengers were referred to Mpilo hospital where 12 were treated and discharged and the other three were admitted.

“We have received a report about the accident which killed one Bradley Chris Phiri a form 5 pupil from Elite College in town, the accident happened at Mahlathini turn off along Cowdray Park at around seven in the morning.

“15 passengers were injured and referred to Mpilo hospital, 12 were treated and discharged whilst the other three are admitted but stable,” she said.

It is alleged the kombi driver was driving from Cowdray Park to town with 16 passengers abroad and when he reached Mahlathini turn off the vehicle broke the front left ball joint which caused the kombi to swerve away from the road and overturned three times.

