FORM ONE ENROLMENT STILL IN PROGRESS . . . 6 480 places still to be taken up: Ministry

Tinomuda Chakanyuka, Senior News Reporter

THE Government has said there are 6 480 vacant places in boarding schools around the country taking off pressure from parents whose children failed to secure Form One boarding school places within the set deadline.

Application for Form One boarding places was done electronically via the Electronic Ministry Application Platform (eMAP) platform with 16 December as the deadline for applications.

According to data from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education 17 520 out of 24 000 boarding school places available for Form One were taken up using the new system.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango told Sunday News that parents who are yet to secure places for their children can use the e-Map platform to check for boarding schools that still have vacancies.

She said one can either apply online or visit the schools.

“For those still looking for places there are schools that still have vacancies and applications are open.

“If one goes on the e-Map platform they can see which schools still have vacancies. It’s actually indicated how many places are vacant for boys and girls.

“Applications can be done online or one can visit the school to apply. Applications are still being accepted,” she said.

Dr Utete-Masango cited Eveline High School in Bulawayo, Scared Heart in Umzingwane District, Mzinyathi High School also in Umzingwane and Embakwe Mission in Mangwe as some of the boarding schools in the Matabeleland region that still have vacancies.

She said parents who may encounter any challenges in securing places for their children can seek assistance from District Schools Inspectors in their respective districts.

The Permanent Secretary expressed satisfaction with the e-enrolment system which she said was very successful in its first year of implementation.

“The system worked well. 73 percent success rate is good by any standards. The remaining 27 percent are those schools that still have vacancies and parents can still apply to those schools using the e-Map or by physically visiting the school.

“Considering that we were using the system for the first time, I think it worked well. It will even get better in future,” she said.

National Association of School Heads (Nash) deputy president Mr Arthur Maphosa described e-Map as a progressive instrument.

He, however, expressed concern at its hurried introduction.

“It’s a progressive instrument besides the fact that it was introduced too early. People were not adequately educated on the new system which accounts for the relative low uptake.

“Going into the future and as people get more used to the instrument I think this is a great initiative,” he said.

The e-Map came for some serious criticism from parents, teachers unions and other stakeholders who felt that the introduction of the system was ill-timed and caused a lot of unnecessary confusion and anxiety.

Some critics said the new system disadvantaged offline rural children who may want to apply for places in boarding schools.

Announcing the introduction of the system, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Lazarus Dokora said it was meant to fight corruption which had, for a long time seen intelligent children from poor backgrounds being sidelined by some schools.

A local software development company, Purple Divine Technology had sought a High Court interim order to stop the Ministry from using e-Map, claiming ownership and control of the technology.

Purple Divine Technology director Mr Nyasha Matongo, in his court submissions, accused the Minister of stealing and pirating his idea.

He, however, withdrew his challenge after Harare High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi grilled the firm, in his chambers, over its legal standing to sue the ministry.

