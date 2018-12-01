Former US president dies

by Sunday News Online | Saturday, Dec 1, 2018 | 63 views
The late George HW Bush

Former US president George HW Bush died Friday at age 94, his family announced.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died,” his son, former president George W Bush, said in a statement released on Twitter by a family spokesman.

“George HW Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for.”

Bush’s passing comes just months after the death in April of his wife and revered first lady Barbara Bush — his “most beloved woman in the world” — to whom he was married for 73 years.

He is survived by his five children and 17 grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course, a family spokesman said. The US leader was a foreign policy stalwart who declared a “new world order” in 1990 and drove Iraq from Kuwait but saw his military intervention in the Middle East serve as a harbinger of chaos to come. The decorated war pilot and former CIA chief suffered the ignominy of being a one-term president, denied a second term over a weak economy when he lost the 1992 election to upstart Democrat Bill Clinton.—AFP

More Related News
