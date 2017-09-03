From bricklayer to multi-talented presenter. . . veteran broadcaster Sam Mkhithika bares all

Bhekumuzi Ncube, Sunday Life Reporter

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) used to be the only broadcaster back in the 1980s with television and radio programmes which kept viewers and listeners glued to their seats.

These programs include Kwaziso/Ukubingelelana, Inhlupho Zalamuhla and Ngisakhumbula programmes on Radio2, and Ezomgido and Music Calabash on ZTV.

ZBC’s television presenters made sure listeners and viewers were entertained with liveliness in their voices and jokes which kept listeners smiling.

Among these presenters who became darlings of the public was the former ZBC radio and TV presenter, Sam Mkhithika.

Mkhithika was born in Lower Gweru and did his education at various schools namely Saint Luke’s now Nhlangano, Saint Patrick’s Mission in Chiundura and Cyrene Mission where he dropped out and attended private studies until Ordinary Level.

Sunday Life reporter Bhekumuzi Ncube (BN) had the opportunity to conduct an interview with Mkhithika (SM) last week to reflect on his successful career at ZBC, and to highlight the differences between today’s broadcasting with that of the yesteryear, as well as expressing personal perspective on the impact of private broadcasters towards ZBC.

BN: When did you join and leave ZBC?

SM: 1n 1974, I worked as a bricklayer at Lower Gweru. In 1979 I successfully auditioned for a job at the Rhodesia Broadcasting Services now ZBC. I was trained by Amen Nyamambi and late Henry Nleya. I enjoyed working with the likes of Luke Mkandla who now presents Sunday Morning Show and Farmers’ programme at Skyz Metro FM. From 2002 to 2007 I was retrenched with other senior broadcasters due to financial challenges but was called back by the former ZBC boss Harry Muradzikwa. From 2008, I worked mainly in the manager’s department until my departure from ZBC in 2015.

BN: Why were you called back by ZBC to work again in 2007?

SM: I remember 2007 was one of those busy years in Zimbabwe, particularly in the political sector. Politicians were campaigning for the upcoming elections that took centre stage in 2008. So I was called back to interview different politicians. This was a point which summarised me as a national radio and TV presenter because I knew somewhere; there was material in the ZBC archives which lists the national treasure I have contributed to the station and nation respectively.

BN: Were you a radio and television presenter simultaneously?

SM: Yes, but I mostly worked as a Radio 2 presenter. I presented various programmes such as Ukubingelelana, Yazini Umthetho, Radio Doctor and Izihlahla Zakithi. I’m one of the first pioneers of Life Dual Presentations, in which two languages Shona and Ndebele were used to present at the same time in programmes such as Ukubingelelana/Kwaziso programme. I also presented on Radio 4 now National FM. On ZBC television, I was one of the first African presenters to present news on television. I was very instrumental in the production of the Bulawayo Music Revival Show in 1988, which created opportunities for people like Dorothy Masuka who relocated to South Africa, the legendary Cool Crooners and Black Umfolosi whom I invited to the studio during the early days of their booming carrier.

BN: In your own perspective, what has changed in terms of broadcasting from the broadcasting of the yester years?

SM: Broadcasting has become more flexible and interactive due to the shift from landline to cellphone usage. The incorporation of ever-expanding social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook by ZBC, has facilitated communication between ZBC presenters and the public for instance the Kwaziso/Ukubingelelana programme has become very interactive as people are allowed to call on air or text messages to their loved ones in an instant which is very much different to our times, where Radio 2 listeners had to send postcards which could take days to reach the studio. On Ngisakhumbula on Radio Zimbabwe, there are scenarios in which a postcard could be read twice in two weeks due to lack of postcards received which was very much understandable. However, right now, the use of cellular phones has made it easier to an extent that other text messages are not read due to lack of time.

BN: What effect do you think private or independent broadcasting stations have on ZBC and the public in general?

SM: Positively, the introduction of private broadcasting stations has increased competitiveness towards ZBC. The availability of more stations makes sure that ZBC adds more captivating programmes that will keep the public happy and never shift to other stations. Negatively, with the pressure of trying to avoid losing followers many stations in Zimbabwe are playing more foreign content than promoting local content in a quest to increase listenership. Usually, radio stations play more Western music which is very much appreciated due to the influence of globalisation or global village.

That is the reason you will find most Bulawayo upcoming artistes or even well established artistes are rarely known by the public. People are aware of foreign artistes more than they know their own local artistes. Moreover, private stations have facilitated narrowcasting which has affected listenership on ZBC which is a national broadcaster, as the public inevitably shifts to listening to their community radios such as Skyz Metro FM leaving ZBC in the cold.

BN: What do you think ZBC and other stations need to do to increase listenership/viewership?

SM: I believe stations should understand their audience so that they plan how to supply what is demanded. For instance Radio 2 has clear understanding of their audience as portrayed by the caption Nhepfenuro Yevanhu / Umsakazo waBantu which means that it is a station for everyone.

This helps them broadcast what is cultural and ethical to locals.

BN: Besides being a ZBC presenter, what else are you talented in?

SM: During my time as a presenter, I got a lot of magnificent training in Germany and France International Radio which contributed progress in 1997 to 2001, and led me to become a trainer or mentor for radio presenters. I’m available for teaching in institutions. I have taught many people who have gone on to become successful people in life. I can mentor actors and structure music needed for theatre production.

BN: Where are you employed right now or what is your current activity?

SM: Since 2015 I’`m trying to build a production house to contribute independently, radio and television content under Thebe Media Centre. I have a small concern that Zimbabwe musicians are not growing professionally, not because they don’t have talent, but because of illiteracy and failure to specialise. When musicians cannot read and write, what they produce is mainly improvising rather than expanding their skills so they can compete internationally. Therefore, Thebe Media Centre helps musicians read and write music. I have experience on what worked with Bulawayo Music Revival show which once benefited the Cool Crooners and Black Umfolosi, which is why I want to share that information with musicians so they can up their game in the industry. I am glad that Bothwell Nkomo known as Bhozo in music circles is one student who accepted learnership, and is now a recognisable talent in Southern Africa.

— @NcubeBhekumuzi