From catwalk to studio: NICOLE RELEASES SECOND ALBUM

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya, Sunday Life Correspondent

IF not tearing the catwalk to the delight of modelling spectators, young and ambitious model Nicole Chitsvatsva always makes it to the music studio to put her life into lyrics mostly basing on trials and tribulations she has encountered.

Like many talented musicians, Chitsvatsva’s musical journey started at a tender age, but she invaded the professional music lane at the age of 15 dropping her first seven track album titled Top Chic in 2013.

In her first offering -probably influenced by teenage life – Chitsvatsva adopted a hip-hop flare to weave her message of budding young love no doubt directed to her peers.

Three years down the line, in her latest offering dubbed Ndizvo Here, the young muso now aged 20 diverts to a complete different musical lane as she fuses her message with a mature Jazz flair, something she attributed to rubbing shoulders with mature musicians.

“I have shared the stage with the likes of Suluman Chimbetu and this changed my music approach a lot. Most of the times I do live Jazz performances working with the Shadows Jazz Band and this greatly influenced my latest album,” she said.

Much to her anticipation Ndizvo Here is already receiving fair air play on Power FM and the recently opened local radio station Skyz Metro FM.

Despite the entertainment approach, Chitsvatsva is conscious of society’s ills as she uses powerful music lyrics to empower the girl child.

In her recent performance in the “Say No to Drugs” campaign at White City Stadium she recollects, smiling, how her single track Young Love had an impact on the audience.

“One of my best moments was performing in front of the youths. It changed me. I could tell that they related with my message. After all being said, my music is all about enacting hope, peace and love,” she said.

No doubt the young muso’s energetic and dramatically caricatured stage performance is a reflection of where she draws her inspiration from. Ammara Brown, Cynthia Mare and Oliver Mtukudzi are her inspiration and she hopes to sit on the Zimbabwean music throne.

“I want to have more fans, convince the music industry that I have what it takes. Just like musicians who inspire me it’s just a matter of time before I reach my dream,” said Chitsvatsva.

Despite the music and modelling career, Chitsvatsva is also the face of African Savon a Malawian soap and also a first year student at Bulawayo Polytechnic where she is studying Tourism and Hospitality Management.