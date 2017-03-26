Game over for Sandi, Mahoka

Harare Bureau

ZANU-PF’S National Women’s Affairs chairpersons have prepared a consolidated petition to be submitted to their National Secretary, First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe, seeking the immediate removal of members Cdes Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo and Sarah Mahoka

Cdes Moyo and Mahoka are Women’s Affairs deputy secretary and finance secretary respectively. Our Harare Bureau understands that the women would like Amai Mugabe to deal directly with the issue instead of taking it to the national executive.

This comes as fresh details have emerged on how the two allegedly attempted to “capture” the Women’s League through rampant abuse of power. Part of the 11-point petition seen by our Harare Bureau: “Mai Sandi-Moyo is working in cahoots with some national executive members to fight the First Lady. Mai Sandi is creating parallel structures against the First Lady.

“Mai Sandi and Mahoka were collecting money and other resources from the public and converting it to their own use illegally.”

Secretary for information in the Women’s League Cde Thokozile Mathuthu said the executive would wait for official communication form its structures to determine the next course of action.

“We do not just act on any development that happens. We will wait to receive proper minutes then we will only act after that,” she said. The League’s Political Commissar Cde Mable Chinamano added: “I cannot comment on that issue but we will seek direction from our leader the First Lady on what to do next.”

Women’s League Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Tambudzani Mohadi was not reachable for comment. In an interview yesterday, Mashonaland West Women’s League chairperson Cde Angeline Muchemeyi said her follow chairpersons had agreed to take the issue directly to Amai Mugabe.

“The issue of Cde Sandi and Cde Mahoka was agreed to by all the chairpersons. We want Amai to deal directly with the issue and direct us on the way forward. All chairpersons have made it clear that they want Moyo and Mahoka to be relieved of their duties.”

And 12 youths who recently resigned from the Zanu-PF Bulawayo Youth League executive laid more charges at Cde Moyo’s door.

“For us in Bulawayo, it is a special case because not only was this ‘party capture’ limited to the Women’s League but had (reached) the main wing … Bulawayo had now been transformed into hellish province and had infamously become the “Home of Sandi.” The youths said they had taken the bold decision to resign from the province because of meddling by Cde Moyo and Youth League Secretary Cde Kudzai Chipanga.