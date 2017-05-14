Gender and finance conferences for Africa set for GZU

Sunday News Reporter

THE Great Zimbabwe University through its Mbuya Nehanda Centre for Cultural Studies, and the Munhumutapa School of Commerce will this week host two key conferences in Victoria Falls aimed at advancing issues related to gender and finance in Africa.

In a statement, GZU director of information and public relations Mr Anderson Chipatiso said the first conference, the International Conference on Breaking the Nexus between Gender and Poverty will be held from tomorrow to Tuesday while 14th African Finance Association Conference will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The conference (gender) is dedicated to the advancement of practical and policy-oriented approaches to eradicating poverty.

The conference brings together researchers, development practitioners and policy makers from all over the world to analyse the relationship between gender and poverty,” he said.

Mr Chipatiso said discussions will centre on Gender and Migration, Gender and Culture, Gender and Vulnerability, Gender and Sustainable Development, Gender, Law and Politics, and, Gender and Community Health.

“The Minister of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development, Cde Nyasha Chikwinya is expected to officially open the workshop. The key speaker at the workshop is Dr Caroline Sweetman. She is an Associate of International Gender Studies (IGS) at Lady Margret Hall, Oxford, and lectures regularly at UK universities including Warwick and Oxford Brookes University.”

Regarding the African Finance Association conference, Mr Chipatiso said the event will bring together practitioners and academics throughout Africa and beyond to discuss emerging research of interest to Africa.

“The emphasis of the conference, which will be held under the theme ‘Applied Research in Accounting, Finance, Insurance and Economics on Africa’, will be on high-quality, theoretical and/or applied research focusing on issues relevant to emerging trends in accounting, finance and economics which have special relevance to Africa’s development.”

RBZ deputy Governor Dr Kupukile Mlambo, among other key people in finance both locally and internationally will also be part of the conference.