General hand (60) fondles Grade 5 pupil

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent
A 60-YEAR-OLD general hand at Alan Redfern Primary School in Plumtree Town has appeared in court facing allegations of fondling a Grade Five pupil at the school on Valantine’s Day.

Fanti Moyo who was staying at the school cottages reportedly fondled the 10-year-old who cannot be named for ethical reasons while she was buying a freezit from his home. He appeared on initial remand before Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere facing an indecent assault charge. Moyo was remanded out of custody to Tuesday after he was granted a $100 bail.

Prosecuting, Mrs Rose Sibanda said Moyo allegedly fondled the breasts of the 10-year-old girl on 14 February at about 2pm and he further told her that they now belonged to him.

“On 14 February around 2pm, the juvenile went alone to Moyo’s house during lunchtime to buy a freezit. She gave him a 10 cents bond coin and it dropped on the floor while in Moyo’s hands. Moyo ordered the girl to pick up the coin and she complied. He then started fondling the juvenile’s breasts and told her that she shouldn’t allow anyone to touch her breasts as they now belonged to him,” she said.

Mrs Sibanda said Moyo further tried to force the juvenile to enter his house but she refused. She said the girl went back to class and narrated the story to her friend. Upon arrival at home she reported the matter to her parents who in turn reported the matter to the police resulting in Moyo’s arrest. Moyo is being represented by Mr Prince Butshe of Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers. In his conditions of bail Moyo was ordered to reside at his stipulated address, not to interfere with witnesses and to stay away from his workplace.

