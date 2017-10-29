Godlwayo Music Festival kicks off

Ngqwele Dube, Sunday Life Correspondent

FILABUSI is set to reverberate to the sounds of a host of local musicians when uGodlwayo Yithi Music Festival’s inaugural edition takes place at the Community Hall on Saturday.

The festival director, Jeys Marabini said preparations were at an advanced stage with most ground work having been done. He said visiting Filabusi Centre revealed an air of excitement and expectancy in the area.

The music fest will see Jeys Marabini headline a stellar cast of musicians that include Madlela S’khobokhobo, Progress Chipfumo, Sandra Ndebele, Zinja Ziyamluma, Black Umfolosi, Gaz’elimnyama, Hwabaraty, Insiza Express, Mkhosi and Bhamuza.

“I was in Filabusi on Thursday as we readied for the event and I was happy to see the excitement that has engulfed the area. It is certain to push us to give our best acts come the day of the show. Preparations are at an advanced stage and all the musicians are ready to perform to a new crowd and give the Filabusi people a memorable moment,” said Jeys Marabini, whose birth name is Majahawodwa Ndlovu and hails from Filabusi in Matabeleland South.

It will be a show not to miss for Filabusi residents as it will be the first time such a star-studded line-up entertains them. Sandra Ndebele’s stock has been rising recently after she decided to change genres from Afro-pop to kwaito/pop/house a move that has seen her producing hits such as “Ngoma” featuring Mzoe 7, “Tshibilika” featuring Leeknotic and “Lizwile” featuring South Africa’s Professor.

However, fans can expect her to take them down memory lane with her previous hits and dances on stage that made her a household sensation in the country.

Madlela is also certain to have the crowd eating out of his hand with the song, “Ngamnanka” which has been hogging the airwaves and dance floors turning the actor into an overnight singing star.

Fans will also be looking forward to South African-based, maskandi singer Zinja on stage and some hits they are likely to dance along to include AmaNdebele, Mamawengane, Ngisize Nkosi and Lamlela among others.

Jeys urged music lovers to attend the show in their numbers to experience some great entertainment.

“We decided to use the hall so that we accommodate most people, some who may not want to enter bars while children who are not allowed at bars will also be able to attend. Security will be tight so people will be secure,” he said.

Jeys has hosted several festivals notable among them Bulawayo Comes Alive and Bulawayo Legends.

He said uGodlwayo Yithi Festival has seen him receiving requests for him to organise festivals in other small towns such as Gwanda, Plumtree and Tsholotsho. Jeys said they can cultivate new fans with these shows.

“There are many people assisting in hosting of the festival but I would like to express gratitude to the artistes because they did not charge me commercial rates and only asked for a token and without them the show would not be a reality,” he said, adding that festivals are a platform for musicians to work together.