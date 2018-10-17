Good Samaritan turns into a rapist

Charleen Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A MAN from Inyathi in Matabeleland North took advantage of a desperate teenage girl who was looking for a job and invited her to his house under the pretext of offering her accommodation, but ended up holding her hostage for two days during which he repeatedly raped her.

Nkululeko Mahlangu (58) last week appeared before Inyathi magistrate Mr Collen Chirumha facing charges of rape and kidnap.

Mahlangu was not asked to plead and remanded in custody to 22 October for trial. Prosecuting, Mr Wiken Ngozo told the court that Mahlangu kept the girl (17) prisoner in his one-hut homestead after he had offered her a place to sleep.

“On 4 October 2018 at around 11 pm, the complainant left home where she resides at Village Six Mbeji Makeke, Siganda area to search for a job. After walking a long distance she decided to rest at cross Majiji. Mahlangu came across the complainant and offered her a place to sleep as she had no specific destination. The complainant agreed and followed the accused to his place of residence which comprised a single hut,” said Mr Ngozo.

The court also heard that on the very same night Mahlangu forcibly raped the girl.

“On the same night the accused person prepared a meal and they retired to sleep on the same bed and around midnight the accused raped her once while threatening to beat her up and send her away if she dared yell or resist,” said Mr Ngozo.

The court head that the following morning, Mahlangu left the girl in the hut and locked her inside.

“The following day the accused person left his home and went away, he returned later that day and at night, he again raped the girl twice,” he said.

Mr Ngozo said Mahlangu only freed the girl on 6 October and ordered her to stay in the bush until at night. The court further heard that the girl was discovered by Mr Hlabangani Sibanda while seated by the bush at night.

“While the complainant waited for the accused to order her back to his homestead, Mr Hlabangani Sibanda who passed by asked the complainant what she was doing alone in the bush. The complainant narrated her story to Mr Sibanda who, the next day reported the matter to the police,” said Mr Ngozo.

