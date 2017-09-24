Government mourns Gogo Msika

Sunday Mail Reporter

GOVERNMENT is waiting for guidance from President Mugabe on how to proceed following the death of Gogo Maria Msika, widow to former Vice-President Joseph Msika.

The Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Dr Christopher Mushohwe said this in an interview with Our Harare Correspondent after paying his condolences at the Msika family home last night

“I know that the President is troubled with the news of her passing on,” Dr Mushohwe said.

“The news was conveyed to him in New York and we are hoping to get more information from him on the way forward.

“We will hear in due course and then make the necessary funeral arrangements.

“But for now, the Office of the President and Cabinet will be in charge of all logistics and funeral requirements,” he said.

Gogo Msika died at her Harare residence on Friday.

Dr Mushohwe, who worked with the Msika family for many years, described the late Gogo Msika as a unifier.

“She was a central figure in the Msika family who united everyone. I worked with her for many years when I was the director in charge of State residences, catering for the well-being of the President and Vice- Presidents.

“We had a very close relationship and even in the past few years when she had challenges, I visited her often,” he said.

Zanu-PF national spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said, “The President has been informed and we only wait for further advice from the Head of State and Government.

“As soon as we have any information we will let the nation know.”

In a statement yesterday, the Msika family said Gogo Msika played her part in helping her husband during the fight for independence.

“Maria’s life inextricably dovetailed to that of her husband. There was no way she could escape the rigours, trials and tribulations of her husband’s anti- colonial activism,” read part of the statement.

“In order to account for a hiding Joseph, the colonial Government would detain her at police stations to force him to come out and face its wrath.”

The family said at one time, Gogo Msika was a victim of grenade attacks.

“There is one outstanding incident which occurred in 1977 when she was a victim of two grenade attacks in her bedroom at Pelandaba, Bulawayo,” stated the family.

“We later on concluded that the cause of the attack was a statement which her husband had issued in Lusaka where he was leading the armed struggle as Secretary General of ZAPU.

‘The statement was to the effect that the struggle had reached a decisive phase and the Boers would soon be compelled to escape their homes through the windows in pyjamas.”

Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since paid his condolences.

He said he had submitted a detailed report to President Mugabe who is in New York attending the United Nations General Assembly.

The late Msika couple was survived by children Dr Wilfred Msika, Bertinha, Lewis (all late) and Lucia, Shelton and Maxwell as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at Number 11 Nigel Lane, Highlands Harare.

Born Maria Matumo on 17 March 1928 in Botswana; she came to the then Rhodesia to study at Ashyre Insititute in Matabeleland where she met the late Vice-President Msika.