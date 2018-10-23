Government suspends import restrictions

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

The Government has temporarily removed restrictions in the importation of a number of goods that have been in short supply in the country causing persistent price hikes and speculative hording.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced at a post cabinet briefing that following goods were no longer subject to Statutory Instrument (SI 122) of 2017 restrictions – margarine, stock feeds, shoe polish, sugar, soap, peanut butter, synthetic hair products, agrochemicals, wheelbarrows and their parts and mayonnaise.

Potato crisps, animal oils, body creams, bottled water, cement, cereals, cheese, coffee creamers, cooking oil, wheat flour, ice-cream, packaging material, crude soya bean oil, wheat flour, pizza bases and sugar also fall in the same category. Also removed from the list of previously banned goods is finished steel roofing sheets, baked beans and juice blends.

She however reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to continue supporting local manufacturing industries.

