Govt to construct two dams in Tsholotsho

Tinomuda Chakanyuka, Senior Reporter

THE Government is proposing to construct two dams in Tsholotsho District, Matabeleland North Province as it seeks a permanent solution to the area’s perennial vulnerability to floods.

Tsholotsho District was earlier this year ravaged by floods which left more than 800 villagers homeless. This was the second time in three years that the district has been hit by floods. The district, just like other low lying areas in the country such as Muzarabani in Mashonaland Central Province, remains perennially susceptible to floods.

In an interview last week, Minister of State for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Cde Cain Mathema said a proactive approach was needed to avoid future disasters in Tsholotsho. Cde Mathema said proposed sites for the two dams were one at the confluence of Gwayi and Khami rivers and another one at the convergence of Gwayi and Umguza rivers.

“We have to find a lasting solution to the situation. We can’t have the same problem from year to year and wait to react. We need to be proactive and not wait for disasters to come before we act. So we are looking at constructing two dams, one at the confluence of Gwayi and Khami rivers and another one at the convergence of Gwayi and Umguza rivers as a possible solution,” he said.

Cde Mathema said the two dams, when constructed, will help stop overflowing of the rivers in the district which have been the major cause of flooding. He said the two dams will also be a solution to the recurrent droughts that hit the area as locals will have enough water for irrigation and domestic use.

“The two dams will help control water downstream so that the rivers won’t overflow. The two dams will not only help curb floods but will also ensure that locals have access to water for irrigation and domestic use,” he said.

Cde Mathema said plans for the construction of the two dams were still in their infancy thus he could not share more details on the proposal. He said while the Government was seeking to curb flooding in Tsholotsho and ensure that the area was habitable, it was grateful that the 859 villagers displaced by floods earlier this year had agreed to be relocated.

The Government has already pegged 300 housing stands, 164 stands at Tshino and 126 others at Sawudweni, where the 210 affected families will be relocated. Cde Mathema said efforts were in motion to mobilise resources to construct houses for the flooded victims at the new sites before relocating them. Plans by the Government are for each of the affected families to have a three-roomed house, a separate kitchen hut and a toilet for each of the affected households. A secondary school and a police base are also expected to be constructed to service the relocated villagers.

“We have finished pegging the stands and we are now working on raising funds to buy the required building material. We are appealing for assistance from organisations and Econet Wireless has already come forward and pledged to assist us,” said Cde Mathema.

He added, “We want each family to start a new life. Remember some of these people lost their property, livestock and houses. They have nothing and nowhere to start from. Plans are that each family be assisted to start a market gardening venture which should earn them reasonable income at the end of the day.”

The Meteorological Service Department has warned of more heavy rains and floods in some parts of the country in the coming days.

@irielyan