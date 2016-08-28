Gwanda Gospel Show roars into life

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Aug 28, 2016 | 20 views

Lynnia Ndlovu Sunday News Reporter
THE Gwanda Gospel Show yesterday roared into life with various popular artistes from different corners of Zimbabwe and South Africa performing. Well-known artistes such as South African Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Betusile Mcinga, Lusanda Spiritual Group as well as Dumi Mkokstad took to the stage complemented by local musicians such as Mai NaBaba Charamba and Judith Moyo.

Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri opened the festival with a touching sermon on Friday night

Soon after the first round of performances, Rural Development, Preservation and Promotion of Local Culture Minister Cde Abednigo Ncube in his speech said he was grateful that the gospel show organisers managed to pull such a wonderful gathering.

“The show doesn’t only offer entertainment to the people of Gwanda but also eco-socio sectors in which the people of Gwanda benefited and will continue to benefit from. Let’s pray for our leaders in the country in these economic difficulties because even the Bible says that we should respect and pray for leaders,” said Cde Ncube.

Minister Ncube’s speech was corroborated by Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Minister Walter Mzembi who also graced the show. “We are thankful that Gwanda welcomed us with open hands and that the economy of our country will be revived,” said Minister Mzembi.

The organiser of the gospel festival, South African based Mr Justice Maphosa said in his speech that being poor was not a hindrance to be a millionaire. “This is a show meant for the Gwanda people to enjoy and change their lives positively forever. I myself grew up poor and that is what made me prosperous in life, I urge all black people to rise up, work hard so that they can testify of their prosperity in life. Above all, everything comes from God so we should keep on praying very hard as black African people. Let us depart from the tendency of receiving always, but be eager to be givers to some,” he said.

South African popular gospel musicians Rebecca Malope and ZimPraise were expected to perform last night.

The Gwanda Gospel Show was marking the second edition of performance in the town.

 

Like it? Share it!

70 activists remanded in custody

Mat’land politicians are cowards, clueless and greedy: Chief Maduna

More Related News
Jonathan Moyo 2 17 000 vacancies for ECD teachers

Tinomuda Chakanyuka/Walter Mswazie Sunday News Reporters— MORE than 17 000 Early Childhood Education (ECD) teachers are needed across the country to address teacher...

President Mugabe Zim remains unbowed — President

From Tendai Mugabe in Nairobi, Kenya ZIMBABWE has done its best to keep its economy afloat over the 15 years it has been under illegal Western sanctions, President Mugabe...

Thokozani-Khupe Moves to oust Khupe intensify

Vusumuzi Dube Sunday News Reporter AS the beleaguered opposition MDC-T continues to be hit by internal strife, the party is reportedly making strides at further weakening...

Mat’land politicians are cowards, clueless and greedy: Chief Maduna

Lungile Tshuma Sunday News Correspondent POLITICIANS in the Matabeleland region are to blame for the under-development of the region as they are clueless and coward individuals...