Gwanda Gospel Show roars into life

Lynnia Ndlovu Sunday News Reporter

THE Gwanda Gospel Show yesterday roared into life with various popular artistes from different corners of Zimbabwe and South Africa performing. Well-known artistes such as South African Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Betusile Mcinga, Lusanda Spiritual Group as well as Dumi Mkokstad took to the stage complemented by local musicians such as Mai NaBaba Charamba and Judith Moyo.

Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri opened the festival with a touching sermon on Friday night

Soon after the first round of performances, Rural Development, Preservation and Promotion of Local Culture Minister Cde Abednigo Ncube in his speech said he was grateful that the gospel show organisers managed to pull such a wonderful gathering.

“The show doesn’t only offer entertainment to the people of Gwanda but also eco-socio sectors in which the people of Gwanda benefited and will continue to benefit from. Let’s pray for our leaders in the country in these economic difficulties because even the Bible says that we should respect and pray for leaders,” said Cde Ncube.

Minister Ncube’s speech was corroborated by Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Minister Walter Mzembi who also graced the show. “We are thankful that Gwanda welcomed us with open hands and that the economy of our country will be revived,” said Minister Mzembi.

The organiser of the gospel festival, South African based Mr Justice Maphosa said in his speech that being poor was not a hindrance to be a millionaire. “This is a show meant for the Gwanda people to enjoy and change their lives positively forever. I myself grew up poor and that is what made me prosperous in life, I urge all black people to rise up, work hard so that they can testify of their prosperity in life. Above all, everything comes from God so we should keep on praying very hard as black African people. Let us depart from the tendency of receiving always, but be eager to be givers to some,” he said.

South African popular gospel musicians Rebecca Malope and ZimPraise were expected to perform last night.

The Gwanda Gospel Show was marking the second edition of performance in the town.