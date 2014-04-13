Gwanda high-density suburbs to get tower lights

Marvelous Moyo Gwanda Correspondent

THE Zanu-PF led Gwanda Municipality will soon start setting up tower lights in high density suburbs amid concerns that darkness in the town was fuelling crime.The former MDC councillors failed to attend to the issue despite the ever rising criminal cases because of darkness.

The whole of Gwanda Town only has a single tower light at Phakama Township while other areas such as Spitzkop, Ultra High, Jahunda, Senondo and Jacaranda have none.

Most areas would be dark at night and crime is rampant during that time.

Environmental Management and Works Committee chairperson Councillor Mduduzi Ncube told a full council meeting that plans were under way to set up tower lights in the town.

“We have recommended that we set up tower lights in the high density areas. We want to start with Spitzkop before moving to Hlalani Kuhle area where we intend to erect another tower light.

“Our wish is to erect tower lights in all the town’s 10 wards,” he said.

Clr Ncube said it was not going to be easy to set up tower lights in all wards at the same time.

“We are different from previous councils and we do not want to promise residents what we will not be able to fulfil. It will take time to cover all areas but we are already in the process of doing so at Spitzkop,” he said.

Public lighting in the town is poor as most of the street lights are not working.

The darkness in the town is worsened by the absence of electricity in some locations such as Spitzkop North extension, Ultra High and Hlalani Kuhle.

Some of the areas have gone for close to 15 years without being electrified.

Some politicians had made promises prior to last year’s elections that they would ensure the electrification of the areas, but to date nothing has been done.