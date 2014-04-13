Gwanda high-density suburbs to get tower lights

Marvelous Moyo Gwanda Correspondent
THE Zanu-PF led Gwanda Municipality will soon start setting up tower lights in high density suburbs amid concerns that darkness in the town was fuelling crime.The former MDC councillors failed to attend to the issue despite the ever rising criminal cases because of darkness.

The whole of Gwanda Town only has a single tower light at Phakama Township while other areas such as Spitzkop, Ultra High, Jahunda, Senondo and Jacaranda have none.

Most areas would be dark at night and crime is rampant during that time.

Environmental Management and Works Committee chairperson Councillor Mduduzi Ncube told a full council meeting that plans were under way to set up tower lights in the town.

“We have recommended that we set up tower lights in the high density areas. We want to start with Spitzkop before moving to Hlalani Kuhle area where we intend to erect another tower light.

“Our wish is to erect tower lights in all the town’s 10 wards,” he said.

Clr Ncube said it was not going to be easy to set up tower lights in all wards at the same time.

“We are different from previous councils and we do not want to promise residents what we will not be able to fulfil.  It will take time to cover all areas but we are already in the process of doing so at Spitzkop,” he said.

Public lighting in the town is poor as most of the street lights are not working.

The darkness in the town is worsened by the absence of electricity in some locations such as Spitzkop North extension, Ultra High and Hlalani Kuhle.

Some of the areas have gone for close to 15 years without being electrified.

Some politicians had made promises prior to last year’s elections that they would ensure the electrification of the areas, but to date nothing has been done.

  • lameck nkomo

    It is unfortunate that the ZANU PF led Municipality of Gwanda make flopy decisions. Let me point out that I am a ZANU PF supporter and Mduduzi Ncube should not have supported the tower light issue. People in Spitzkop North do not need tower light but they will be happy to have electricity in their houses. ZANU PF and the Town council should listen to the electorate, we want electricity in our houses not what they have agrred on. Electrifying outside while in the houses there is no electricity is a colonial thing. Jahunda residential area had no electricity in the houses before 1980 and even now some houses have no electricity. Go to the mines you will find lights outside the houses but outside there is power. the idea is not noble at all. This is 2015 let us have electricity in the houses forget about street lights. The born frees will want tower lights because they do not know the Rhodesian side of the story. Spitzkop was commisioned around 2001 all these years and now someone thinks of tower lights instead of electrifying all houses. Dont lie in parliament by saying you improved Gwanda but tell the president that you inflicted more pain to thos in Spitzkop North
    Worried ZANU PF supporter.

  • lameck Nkomo

    The Environmental Management and Works Committee chairperson Councillor Mduduzi Ncube, the town council and the State seem not to realize that we are aware that they want take an easier route which does not favor the well being of the common person. If the three can respond to my comment because I have sometime back pointed that electrifying the streets without electrifying houses is similar to a colonial mentality. This is what we grew up in where the outside had bright lights but in the houses being dark. Gwanda District has a number of live examples. Its unfortunate that even those saving in the new regime are minded like those who saved in previous regime. I would appreciate a followup comments on this issue.