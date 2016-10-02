Harare City on course to defend Chibuku Cup

Ishemunyoro Chingwere in Kariba

ZPC Kariba …………………………………………. . … (0) 2

Harare City ………………………………………………… (1) 2

(City won 4-2 after penalty shootout)

MOSES Chunga continued with his dominance over “big brother” Sunday Chidzambwa when his Harare City knocked ZPC Kariba out of the Chibuku Super Cup at Nyamhunga Stadium yesterday.

Midfielder William Manondo was the hero of the day salvaging the match with a simple tap in 10 minutes from fulltime before scoring the winning penalty to book a semi-final spot for Chunga’s men.

James Jam had opened the scores for the Sunshine Boys in regulation time before goalie Takabva Mawaya, from the spot and Protasho Kabwe appeared to have given ZPC Kariba a passage to the semis.

Speedy striker Martin Vengesai, Edwin Madhanhanga and Jam converted for Harare City after Tendai Samanja had missed the opening kick.

Elvis Meleka and seasoned defender Thomas Sweswe scored for the hosts but their efforts counted for nothing as Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe was denied by Tafadzwa Dube while Tawanda Munyanduri’s effort went over the bar. Manondo then fired home the winning penalty.

With the victory coming against a team coached by Chidzambwa, who played with and coached Chunga, the latter described the victory as sweet and said it is always nice to put one over his senior.

“It’s always sweet to win against your senior,” said Chunga after the match.

Chidzambwa bemoaned the chances missed by his men but also downplayed the sub-plot of the match being reduced to a Chidzambwa versus Chunga contest.

“We played well, dominated the match but failed to take our chances,” assessed Chidzambwa.