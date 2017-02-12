HCCL workers face water woes

Amanda Ncube, Sunday News Reporter

WORKERS at Hwange Colliery Company have gone for eight months without running water after the coal mining company allegedly failed to to install new pumps to draw water.

The company has been drawing its water directly from the Zambezi River but some of the pumps broke down resulting in erratic supplies to the mining town.

The workers told Sunday News that they were feeling neglected by the management because despite the problem, management has always ensured that water is available at their residential areas.

“If we were all facing the same challenge, I would have understood but the problem is that the management is getting water everyday while we are not and if we do get water it will be dirty,” said one of the workers who declined to be named.

Another worker said what was frustrating was that the management has been aware of the situation since last year.

“The situation started in June last year when places like Madumabisa were facing water shortages and in November Lusumbani was also facing the same challenge,” said another affected worker.

Another worker also said: “It is not like the company cannot afford to buy water pumps, I think it is because they are not affected, they are not the ones who walk three to five kilometres to look for water.”

Some workers said they now fear an outbreak of water-borne diseases.

Contacted for comment, Hwange Colliery Company managing director Mr Thomas Makore confirmed the matter but said it was resolved last week.

“I can confirm that we have been facing water shortages but I thought the situation was rectified last week. We will continue doing investigations,” said Mr Makore.