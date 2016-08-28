High season boom for hospitality industry

Roberta Katunga, Senior Business Reporter

TOURISM operators have started to record an increase in visitors with all units recording brisk business at the start of the high season which is expected to extend to December.

In separate interviews, operators revealed that the traditional peak period in the sector was an opportunity to break even with groups flocking into Victoria Falls, Kasane and Livingstone dubbed the golden triangle market which is one of the most popular in the tourism world.

Shearwater spokesperson Mr Clement Mukwasi said as operators they were all stretched to capacity.

“This season has seen a lot of groups trooping into the destination (Victoria Falls). All units are very busy and most of the visitors are from the European market as well as Canadians and Americans,” said Mr Mukwasi, adding that the tourism industry in the resort town was booming at the moment.

“We are riding on good times, business has been at an all time low and we are happy to recover from that period.”

Wenhau Safaris and Tours official Mr Wengayi Nhau said tourism business had been very low and has since started recovering, however, to levels that are still unsustainable at the moment.

Mr Nhau said compared to last year, this year seems busier for most operators.

“It is normal for numbers to increase during this period which is traditionally the high season. In February and March, people were operating far below break-even points and although the situation is better now, if you average these figures, we are still below the profit level,” he said.

Mr Nhau said most of the lodges were full in capacity but some of the bigger hotels were still around 70-80 percent.

Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe president George Manyumwa revealed that occupancies are growing from the 45 percent that the sector has been averaging to about 52 percent with prospects of achieving 58 percent due to the high season trend.

“We are expecting this period to give us 58 percent in terms of occupancies which is a commendable figure. Things have definitely started improving and the growth is visible in the sector. We expect the second half of the year to yield positive results,” said Mr Manyumwa.