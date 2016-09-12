Highlanders dismantle Dynamos to pile pressure on log leaders

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS kept up the pressure on log leaders FC Platinum and second placed Caps United with an excellent second half display to triumph 2-1 over fierce rivals Dynamos at Barbourfieds Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso, for the second game in a row had to come back from a goal down to claim the crucial three points to remain with hopes of becoming Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions with seven matches to go. Highlanders conceded a 28th minute Masimba Mambare goal out of the blue but they fought hard with two goals in a space of three minutes.

Central defender Tendai Ndlovu went high up to head in on the blind side an Erick Mudzingwa corner kick in the 76th minute and three minutes after veteran striker Ralph Matema gave Bosso the victory with a header after some fine work by impressive defender Peter Muduhwa on the right.

Yesterday’s victory saw Highlanders, who beat Dynamos 2-0 at Rufaro Stadium in May collect six points from their bitter opponents for the first time in a decade. The last time they conquered Dynamos home and away under the guidance of their former player Methembe Ndlovu in 2006, they went on to be crowned league champions and there are now hopes that Bosso, despite trailing top of the log FC Platinum by six points and second placed Caps United by five could still go on to win the championship.

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay who went into the biggest club football fixture in Zimbabwe having already become the first Bosso mentor to claim three points from Dynamos since 2006 got his substitutions right. He brought in Matema, the skilful King Nadolo and speedy Gabriel Nyoni in the second half. Matema, a season striker was always alert and looking to put through Nhlanhla Dube to score and Nadolo brought the much needed urgency in the Bosso midfield while Nyoni, in a minute before the end added the pace upfront against a tired Dynamos defence.

Lloyd Mutasa, the Dynamos coach got his changes wrong, taking out defender Marshal Machazani for striker Rodreck Mutuma, Tinashe Chipunza came in for Wisdom Mutasa with skipper Stephen Alimenda made way for Valentine Ndaba. All his substitutions failed to change the game in DeMbare’s favour. Machazani proved to be a lucky player on Sunday, having been booked in the 12th minute for a foul on Prince Dube, he escaped a second yellow card which would have seem him being sent off in the second period. In the 61st minute, he pulled down Dube as the Bosso striker went for goal only for referee Nkosana Nduba to book midfielder Dominic Mukandi.

Just before he was replaced by Mutuma, Machazani seemed to be on his way for an early shower when he tackled Nhlanhla in an off the ball incident and Nduna appeared to take out a card only to return it to his pocket.

Highlanders next travel to the capital for a clash with Harare City, a team they have never beaten at Rufaro when league action resumes after this weekend’s Chibuku Super Cup round of 16. Their other away fixtures are trips to Gweru for a clash with Chapungu and a journey to Zvishavane in the penultimate round of fixtures to meet FC Platinum. Bosso have four matches in Bulawayo, these being against Ngezi Platinum Stars, Bulawayo City, Tsholotsho and their last game of the season with Hwange.

FC Platinum claimed a crucial 1-0 victory over How Mine on Saturday, the same day when Tsholotsho won by the same margin against Border Strikers to briefly move out of the relegation zone. Ngezi Platinum defeated Bulawayo City on Saturday.

On Sunday, Caps United closed the gap between them and FC Platinum to one point with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chicken Inn, Mutare triumphed 2-0 over Triangle to push Tsholotsho down to 15th spot while Hwange played out a 1-1 with ZPC Kariba.

@Mdawini_29