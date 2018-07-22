Highlanders face tricky Triangle

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS technical manager, Madinda Ndlovu believes his charges can turn the tables and return to their “normal” game when they face Triangle at Gibbo Stadium this afternoon despite producing a tepid performance against newboys Herentals in their previous Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match.

Ndlovu admitted it will be a tricky assignment as the Lowveld-based side has been playing well but felt the first round away record will give them some solace that they can come out with a good result. Khathazile, as Ndlovu was known during his playing days, said he expects a tough match at Gibbo but expressed confidence in his charges saying he expects them to put up a good fight.

“We realised the break could have had a negative impact on our past two performances but that is not an excuse. Our job as coaches is to make sure that it is rectified hence we are expecting a better showing against Triangle although we are aware it is a tricky game. However, basing on the record of the first round, where we did very well on away games, we are hoping we will build it up from there and come with a good result from Triangle,” said Ndlovu.

He predicted an exciting game as Triangle has been posting good results while Bosso are seeking their first half form and will be craving for a positive outcome. The former Bosso winger however, said it is not very important or mandatory for his side to only post good results but it is mandatory for them to play attractive and meaningful football which he believes will give them the necessary wins.

“It is not going to be easy where we are going; we know that, but to become championship material you have to go through these tests because if you don’t go through these tests then you would have already known the results before you play,” added Ndlovu.

He said they have not rectified the problem of the strike force but are hopeful they would have done so by the time the mid-season window closes on 31 July. Ndlovu said they are working around the clock to ensure they find a new gunman as they have struggled to net in the goals, adding they are almost 100 percent to having Tinashe Makanda turnout for them while there are two other players they are still assessing.

Highlanders has dominated meetings between the two sides, winning five of the 11 encounters while Triangle has only won one with the rest being draws. However, history will count for nothing today at Gibbo as Triangle aims to upset Bosso and cement their position closer to the leading pack of FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum.

Triangle coach, Taurai Mangwiro said they will be propelled by their loss to Ngezi in their previous league tie.

He said he has been motivating his charges at training and after losing their last game they need a win.

Mangwiro predicted a tough encounter.

“I know Highlanders would be wanting to win this game after they have lost quite a number of games and finally winning against Herentals. We will do our best to ensure that we win knowing that we have home advantage.

“Each game we play is important to us as we want to make sure that when the season ends we will be in a better position on the log,” he was quoted saying by our sister paper, H-Metro.

In other matches, Dynamos take on Ngezi at Rufaro in what is expected to be an exciting duel as the former champions seek to climb up the log while the visitors will be hoping to close in on log leaders FC Platinum.

Chicken Inn travels to Vengere to take on Mutare City while Herentals hosts ZPC Kariba.