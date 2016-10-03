Highlanders, FC Platinum still in the hunt for the double

Mehluli Sibanda, @Mdawini_29

HIGHLANDERS and FC Platinum remain on course to record a double this after season after they they made it to the semifinals of the Chibuku Super Cup.

A 4-3 on penalties victory over How Mine secured Bosso’s passage into the last four of the most rewarding cup competition in the country at the moment. Midfielder Simon Munawa gave Highlanders the lead in the 13th minute before substitute Godfrey Nguwodzawo equalised for Chikurupati in the 36th minute, six minutes after he had come in for Qadr Amini.

With the match concluding 1-1 in 90 minutes, the fixture had to be decided on penalties. Munawa, Ralph Matema, Peter Muduhwa and Prince Dube found the target from the spot for Highlanders. Milton Ncube, Timothy January and Pasca Manhanga scored but Kudawakashe Musharu had his effort struck the upright while goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya had his penalty kick saved by his opposite number Ariel Sibanda.

Diya removed his gloves during the shootout which was reminiscent of the time when he took off his gloves against Harare City at Mandava Stadium to send Highlanders to the 2013 Mbada Diamonds Cup final which they went on to win with a 3-0 triumph over How Mine.

Highlanders went into the match without their captain of late Erick Mudzingwa who was ruled by a toe injury.

For former Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu it was the fifth time that he had failed to conquer Bosso since he was pressured into quitting his post at Amahlolanyama in 2014.

FC Platinum overpowered Triangle United 1-0 at Gibbo Stadium to advance to the last four of the competition they won in 2014. Makai Kawashu scored the solitary goal in the 77th minute to send Norman Mapeza’s side into the semifinal.

Highlanders and FC Platinum join holders Harare City as well as Ngezi Platinum Stars in the semifinals whose fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of 21 to 23 October. Tonderai Ndiraya’s Ngezi Platinum Stars were the biggest winners as they clobbered Tsholotsho 4-1 at Baobab Stadium while last year’s winners Harare City needed penalties to see off ZPC Kariba after their match had conclude 2-2 in normal time. Harare City went on to win 4-2 on penalties.

With Highlanders and FC Platinum who are also in the running for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship the two biggest crowd pullers still left in the Chibuku Super Cup, the semifinals, which are most likely to be televised will either take place at Babourfields or Mandava.

Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal full results

Ngezi Platinum Stars 4 Tsholotsho 1, ZPC Kariba 2 Harare City 2(Harare City won 4-2 on penalties), Highlanders 1 How Mine 1(Highlanders on 4-3 on penalties), Triangle United 0 FC Platinum 1