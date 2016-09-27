Highlanders meet How Mine in Chibuku Super Cup quarter final

Mehluli Sibanda, @Mdawini_29

HIGHLANDERS have been handed a seemingly easy draw in the Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinals as they will face How Mine this weekend.

In the draw conducted in Gweru today, Highlanders were paired against their city neighbours How Mine who are coached by former Bosso mentor Kelvin Kaindu. With Bosso having collected six points from Chikurupati in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches with identical 2-0 victories at Barbourfields Stadium, it appears Amahlolanyama will have an effortless way to the semifinals. Highlanders however have to be wary of How Mine who booted them out of the same competition in the first round on penalties last season when the match had ended 1-1 in 90 minutes.

Highlanders and FC Platinum, the teams gunning for a double have both been drawn as the away sides in the Chibuku Super Cup last eight. FC Platinum are away to Triangle United, defending champions Harare City were also picked as the away team against ZPC Kariba. The other pairing sees Ngezi Platinum Stars taking on Tsholotsho.

The quarterfinals of the most lucrative cup competition in the country at the moment will be played from Friday to Sunday.

The semifinals are put down for 21 to 23 October while the final is set for 5 November.

Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinals full draw

How Mine v Highlanders, Triangle United v FC Platinum, ZPC Kariba v Harare City, Ngezi Platinum Stars v Tsholotsho