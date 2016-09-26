Latest – Highlanders refuse to back down from championship race

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS refused to back down from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship race with yet another 2-1 victory, this time around against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

A brilliantly taken penalty into the roof of the nets by captain Erick “Tsiba” Mudzingwa after veteran striker Ralph Matema had been pulled down in the box by Talent Chamboko ensured Bosso of the three points.

Ngezi had taken the lead in the 66th minute, Tatenda Mchisa finding the target straight from a corner kick. Highlanders coach Erol Akbay, not afraid to take a gamble in search of goals pulled out left back Honest Moyo for speedy forward Gabriel Nyoni with 20 minutes to go.

That saw Bosso adopt a 3-4-3 formation. Nyoni played a part in the equalising goal, his cross from the right finding Simon Munawa on the edge of the box who hit a ferocious shot past Chris Mverechena.

Highlanders were forced to remove goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda in the 80th minute and replace him with Njabulo Nyoni. Sibanda had his right eye bandaged after the match and he told journalists that the doctors told him that his eye is full of blood.

Should Sibanda’s injury be deemed to be serious, it could turn out to be a catastrophe as Bosso will have to rely on the theatrical Njabulo Nyoni in goals. Prosper Matutu has been out with an ankle injury he picked up in the 2-0 win against How Mine and will now have to be summoned back either to deputise for Nyoni or be the first choice goalkeeper.

Highlanders won it right at the end, Matema a 65th replacement for Nhlanhla Ndlovu was pulled down by Chamboko as he prepared to connect with an Allan Gahadzikwa cross from the left in the 90th minute.

Referee Pilan Ncube made the brave decision to point to the spot amid protests from the Ngezi Platinum players with a yellow card shown to Chamboko for the offence.

Mudzingwa gave Mverechena no chance with the ball fired into the roof of the nets to seal the three points for his side.

There was no change in the status quo in the top three with FC Platinum inching closer to their maiden championship with a 2-0 triumph over Dynamos on Saturday. Goals by Kelvin Moyo and Walter Musona saw Kugona Kunenge Kudada remain on top of the log with 51 points.

Second placed Caps United survived a late comeback from How Mine to win 3-2 on Sunday to stay a point behind FC Platinum. Dominic Chungwa headed in to hand his side victory after How Mine had fought hard to bring the scores level at 2-2 heading into the referee’s optional time.

Bosso, who recorded their fifth league win uninterrupted occupy third spot with 47 points, three behind Caps United and trail FC Platinum by four.

Highlanders, last crowned champions in 2006 next make a trip to Gweru to face Chapungu, before they face Bulawayo City and Tsholotsho at Emagumeni. The penultimate round of fixtures sees Highlanders face FC Platinum in Zvishavane before they round it off with a home fixture against Hwange.

FC Platinum’s next fixture is a tricky one against Harare City in the capital, they then host Ngezi Platinum followed a short trip to Gweru to face Chapungu, then that massive encounter against Highlanders is with a trip to Bulawayo for an assignment against Tsholotsho being their concluding assignment of the season.

For Makepekepe who last tasted being Zimbabwean club football champions in 2005, their next assignment takes them to Beitbridge where they face Border Strikers, after that they return to the capital for three consecutive fixtures.

First up is a clash with old enemy Dynamos, Harare City are their next opponents after that with Ngezi Platinum also making the trip to the Sunshine City. Their last contest of the season takes them to Gweru to face Chapungu.

This weekend the league takes a break with the eight teams remaining in the Chibuku Super Cup in action. The draw for the quarterfinals of the most rewarding cup competition in the country at the moment takes place in Gweru on Tuesday.

FC Platinum and Highlanders remain on course to secure the double as they are still in the running for the championship and the Chibuku Super Cup.

@Mdawini_29