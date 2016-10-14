Highlanders to contest empty stadium ban

Mehluli Sibanda, @Mdawini_29

HIGHLANDERS will lodge an appeal against the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee ruling that they should play their next home ground fixture in an empty stadium.

Ndumiso Gumede told journalists at the club’s weekly press conference yesterday that they believe that the ruling was dreadfully out of place.

“The long and short of is that we are appealing against that decision and as is common once we appeal it goes to the status quo. The Dynamos decision has not been effected we are not taking any leaf out of their appeal process, that means our own appeal has to take a little longer it has to follow after the Dynamos one has been done, it is as simple as that, you don’t have to be a nuclear scientist to see the progression. We are going to appeal this decision we think its terribly misplaced,’’ said Gumede.

Gumede pointed out that it was disturbing that some individuals were already sending communication on social media platforms like WhatsApp to the effect that fans would not be allowed for their match against Bulawayo City when that is not the case.

A challenge to PSL disciplinary committee ruling has to go through the Zimbabwe Football Association and has to be submitted with the $3 000 appeal fee which a club loses if thing do not go their way.