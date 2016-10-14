Highlanders to honour players for good season

Mehluli Sibanda, @Mdawini_29

HIGHLANDERS have decided to celebrate their 90th anniversary in style by rewarding their players at an awards ceremony whose tentative date is 2 December.

Ndumiso Gumede, the Highlanders chief executive officer announced at the club’s weekly press conference that a table of 10 people will cost $400 while those coming in as individuals have to fork out $50 to attend ceremony.

Highlanders last held awards in 2012 when attacking midfielder Masimba Mambare was crowned the club’s Player of the Year at a ceremony held at the clubhouse. Mambare, now with Bosso’s fierce rivals Dynamos pocketed $5 000 as the best player and a further $1 500 for being the Highlanders top goal scorer.

Players such as outstanding vice captain Erick Mudzingwa, goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and Simon Munawa are front runners for the Highlanders player of the year award. Bruce Kangwa, who left Highlanders during the mid season transfer window for Azam of Tanzania could land the club’s top goal scorer award as his seven goals have yet to be toppled. Prince Dube on five league goals and Simon Munawa with four strikes have a realistic chance of overtaking Kangwa.

Dube, a member of Highlanders team in the Zifa Bulawayo Division Two League is the favourite for the Most Promising Player accolade.

Highlanders are in the running for a double this season as they have a chance of winning both the league championship for the first time since 2006 and the most lucrative cup competition in the country at the moment the Chibuku Super Cup where they face Ngezi Platinum Stars in the semifinals. Bosso last lifted a major trophy in 2013 when they clinched the Mbada Diamonds Cup with a 3-0 triumph over How Mine at Barbourfields Stadium.