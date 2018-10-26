Hospital water SOS

Tendai Bhebe, Chronicle Reporter

MAPHISA District Hospital in Matobo District, Matabeleland South, is seeking local and foreign partners to solve water and sanitation challenges that have resulted in the institution going without running water for the past five months.

Officials at the hospital said the situation was desperate and exposed patients to diseases that include Cholera, which recently killed at least 50 people in the country.

They said sometimes water comes out from a tap at the male wards but it is not enough to supply the entire hospital.

In an interview Matabeleland South Provincial Medical Director, Dr Chido Chikodzore, said owing to the water challenges, the hospital staff was spending more time fetching water instead of focusing on their core duties.

She said the hospital had resorted to storing water in buckets for patients.

“The water crisis started in May this year and the blocked pipes sometimes unblock at night then water starts flowing. However, at the moment we are using water stored in buckets and we have organised night duty for preparation of linen packs.

“The water crisis compromises infection control within the institution as water is a basic human right for hygiene maintenance, sanitation within the institution and general hands spend more time fetching water from the male ward which usually has water compromising some of their duties. The water crisis needs serious attention.

“We would welcome local businesses, individuals and Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) who are willing to partner with the hospital to address the challenges we are facing at the moment,” said Dr Chikodzore.

She added: “There is also a back up borehole with a Jojo tank but the submersible pump was blown up and we are yet to procure another one. The District Development Fund (DDF) at times provides us with a bowser to assist us with water”.

Dr Chikodzore said they had tried to fix the water problems without success as they could not get quotations from suppliers.

“We have planned a phased revamping of the plumbing system unfortunately suppliers do not want to give us quotations given the current economic situation that is hampering the procurement process,” she said.

Dr Chikodzore said old infrastructure was also adding to the problems the hospital was facing.

“We are having challenges as our hospital has old infrastructure that requires refurbishment. There are old kitchen stoves which need replacing and a damaged perimeter fence. Different kinds of animals are always within the hospital premises,” she said.

