Housing director Magagula dies

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Jan 29, 2017 | 4106 views

The late Isaiah Magagula

Vusumuzi Dube, Municipal Reporter
BULAWAYO City Council long serving Director of Housing and Community Services Mr Isaiah Magagula has died.

He was 65. Mr Magugula died on Friday evening at his home in North End after succumbing to an undisclosed ailment that had seen him go on sick leave.

He was due for retirement at the end of this month with the local authority having already advertised for his position.

Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the local authority had lost a great man who had served the city wholeheartedly for the better part of his life.

“I heard that he passed away last night (Friday), unfortunately I don’t have the finer details as I was in Harare. However, as the local authority, this a big loss for us because Mr Magagula was an exemplary employee who served the city with all his heart, rising through the ranks from a junior official to becoming the city’s Housing Director,” said Mr Dube.

Close sources revealed that Mr Magagula had been ill for some time, which had seen him even travelling outside the country to seek medical attention.

“At one point he had to travel to India, after which we were confident that he was on the recovery path but it’s unfortunate that he eventually succumbed to the illness,” said the source. Mr Magagula had served the local authority for 36 years.

Mourners are gathered at Number 49 Baden Powell, North End. Burial arrangements are still to be announced.

He joined the council on 4 April 1981, served in various capacities before being promoted to the position of Director Housing and Community Services in 1989.

At the time of his death he had been on sick leave since April 2016 and was due for mandatory retirement this Tuesday.

 

  • N. Sithole

    A humble and approachable man. May his soul rest in peace.

  • SHIBOBO

    You are forgetting to mention that Isiah Magagula joined the city council as a rentals clerk in Mpopoma long before independence. He went to England in 1975 and came back at independence and rejoined the city council. He therefore worked for the city council much longer than the 36 years you are mentioning. Please ask people like Dr Mike Ndubiwa to give you a proper history of people like Isiah Magagula. He is the one who employed them as clerks in the city council in the early 70s after they completed O levels. May Mgagaula’s DEAR SOUL REST IN PEACE!!!! A true gentleman par excellence!!!!!!

  • TiripaFio

    A true gentleman indeed, not corrupt in his work. It was a joy knowing and working with Isaiah. MHDSRIP. Go well my Bro.

    • vusumuzi

      placed on Madatory Retirement , yet someone sits at the age of 92years at the highest office !!!!!

      • vusumuzi

        mandatory retirement , i meant

  • Mhlakazanhlansi

    A true Mthwakazian. Umuntu! Indoda! Indoda emadodeni. What a man! What a human being!
    How can you describe uMagagula without going superlative?

    And in a Zanu and Gukurahundi environment, you could go supersonically superlative about him.

    Sivikele Baba about what will or is about to ‘succeed’ him, Thixo wamaZulu lamaThwakazi!

    May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace. A whole part of MTHWAKAZI has departed, and uMthwakazi is surely poorer without Isaiah Magagula!

  • qondani

    True gentleman lala ngoxolo Magagula umhlaba awunoni