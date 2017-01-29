Housing director Magagula dies

Vusumuzi Dube, Municipal Reporter

BULAWAYO City Council long serving Director of Housing and Community Services Mr Isaiah Magagula has died.

He was 65. Mr Magugula died on Friday evening at his home in North End after succumbing to an undisclosed ailment that had seen him go on sick leave.

He was due for retirement at the end of this month with the local authority having already advertised for his position.

Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the local authority had lost a great man who had served the city wholeheartedly for the better part of his life.

“I heard that he passed away last night (Friday), unfortunately I don’t have the finer details as I was in Harare. However, as the local authority, this a big loss for us because Mr Magagula was an exemplary employee who served the city with all his heart, rising through the ranks from a junior official to becoming the city’s Housing Director,” said Mr Dube.

Close sources revealed that Mr Magagula had been ill for some time, which had seen him even travelling outside the country to seek medical attention.

“At one point he had to travel to India, after which we were confident that he was on the recovery path but it’s unfortunate that he eventually succumbed to the illness,” said the source. Mr Magagula had served the local authority for 36 years.

Mourners are gathered at Number 49 Baden Powell, North End. Burial arrangements are still to be announced.

He joined the council on 4 April 1981, served in various capacities before being promoted to the position of Director Housing and Community Services in 1989.

At the time of his death he had been on sick leave since April 2016 and was due for mandatory retirement this Tuesday.