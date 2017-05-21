I feel Zifa hated, they banned us! . . . Lloyd Mutasa is a good coach

Systems switched and so had his position, from the middle of the park to backline.

Darlington Sarupinda says his commanding height made the then assistant coach Sunday Chidzambwa convert him from being a midfielder to centre back when he joined Dynamos.

His late father, Obediah Sarupinda, a renowned player of the 1970s, won several championships and trophies that included the Chibuku Trophy, BAT Rosebowl and the Nyore Nyore Shield. His team also contested in several finals, including the epic Castle Cup final against Wankie in 1973 which they lost 7-6 on penalties after the replay ended deadlocked at two all.

The late Sarupinda was part of the players from Salisbury United and Salisbury City who formed Dynamos Football Club in 1963. Highlanders legendary centre back Douglas “British” Mloyi watched Darlington during his hey days. He described him as a “brilliant guy who was good both in ball control and distribution.”

Mloyi said even after Darlington was thrust into centre back position his performance did not go down. Darlington was a man with a single desire, to emulate his late father’s achievements.

While he horned his football skills at Caps United, his heart was with DeMbare, a team where his father shone as a player and coach.

He joined Under-17 and rose to turn out for Under-19 in 1983.

“In 1984 I enrolled at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and pursued a Degree in Economics. While I was at the university I turned out for University of Zimbabwe, at the same time I was also training with Johnson and Johnson, a Division Two outfit,” he says.

He has fond memories of his days at UZ Football Club.

“In the UZ team I played alongside players like Welshman Ncube MDC president, the former Zifa CEO Jonathan Mashingaidze and Trust Sengwayo a legal practitioner,” he says.

He rewinds his mind with joy.

“We used to play PSL teams like Dynamos, Tornadoes, Caps United and Arcadia United and give them a good run for their money. We could beat them in some encounters,” he says.

He says due to his flair for ball distribution and thwarting opposition in the middle of the park he was voted the Player of the Year at Johnson and Johnson. And that enlivened his hopes of turning out for a club that he grew up dreaming of turning out for.

His outstanding skills made him to be noticed by the football scouts. He says his first offer was from State House Tornadoes but the allure to show case his skills at DeMbare was his choice.

“I joined Dynamos in 1986 but I could not make the grade to the first team. I played in the reserve side,” he says.

He played alongside Lucky Dube, Angirayi Chapo, Biggy Zuze, Garikai Zuze, Eddy Katswere, Gift Mupariwa and they were coached by Mike Pool and his father. Sunday Chidzambwa also coached him.

He says due to his side ambition to be an expert in Economics he dedicated much time to his educational studies and that was a big let-down as he failed to feature in the first team. But the following year was his as he was part of the cast that won Zifa Cup in 1988.

In 1990 he got a Scholarship to study in the United Kingdom.

“I left and went to pursue my degree in Britain. I spent three years there and when I came back I joined a Division Two outfit called Gutu Chiefs and spent a year at the club,” he said.

In 1997 he assumed coaching and mentored Rainbow FC. He had a dream to have a team in the PSL and he realised it. He says he was part of the management that was involved in the formation of Douglas Warriors FC. The directorship of the team had him, Lloyd Chogowe and Douglas Tanyanyiwa who was the majority shareholder and also the chief financier.

The outfit spent almost a decade campaigning for PSL ticket and finally managed to land the elusive Premiership ticket in 2009. The squad boasted of star players like Tawanda Muparati, Guthrie Zhokinyu, Qaulity Kangadze, Tendai Tanyanyiwa Lot Chiwanga,Evans Gwekwerere, Ashford Gutu, Raphael Manuvire, among others.

However, the outfit later encountered financial challenges. “We had no sponsorship as a result our funding was shacky and at times we could fail to pay players their salaries. That left the morale very low,” he says.

He says he was hurt by the then Zifa leadership who banned his team.

“Our relegation to Division One league hit a snag as the Zimbabwe Football Association barred us saying we have to pay the outstanding debts we owed from the previous season,” says the former Dynamos centre back.

Sadly, as a result they had to make a harsh decision to disband the club.

Their players were taken up by various PLS teams and they went to make a mark at the clubs they joined. He says after that he formed a Five-A-Side Club. He spent two years with the club and called it quits.

Asked about the team he supports he chose to say: “I have a soft spot for DeMbare and in English Premier Soccer League I support Manchester United.”

He believes Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa is the right man for the job.

“Samaita is a good coach but the biggest let-down are his fringe players and a number of them are not championship material.

The best they can target is a top six or five spot,” he says.

He says Dynamos has to invest in a vibrant junior policy and this will help to churn out players to senior team. Sarupinda is of the view that the standard of Zimbabwean soccer has gone down.

“The level of entertainment has gone down. During my playing days the stadium would be full to capacity before the match had started. There were good teams that commanded a huge crowd. Teams like Rio Tinto, Black Aces, Arcadia United, Supersonic, Gweru United, Mutare United, Caps United, Zimbabwe Saints, Highlanders and of course Dynamos. Fans got value for their money,” he says.

He says the current crop of players could not compare to yester-year greats like Willard Khumalo, Joseph Zulu, Stix Mutizwa, David Mwanza, Majuta Mpofu, and Joel Shambo, among many.

He has kept his father’s memories alive as he sponsors Sarupinda Memorial tournament.

“The tournament is held yearly in September and it started in 2015. We use the tournament to scout for talent at grassroots level,” he says.

Having acquired a Masters Degree he ventured into consultancy. He is married to Pertonila Nyamunokora. The couple has two children, one named after his late father Obediah and Anotidaishe. They are devout Methodist members. He says at church he is in the music department.