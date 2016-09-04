‘I GET TEMPTED TO SAMPLE SOMETIMES . . .’ STRIP CLUB DJ FINDING IT HARD TO KEEP EYES OFF GOODS

Bongani Ndlovu, Sunday Life Correspondent

STRIP Club DJ Sweeto (real name Walter Ncube) says he sometimes gets tempted by the seductive moves of strippers at Private Lounge Bulawayo.

Two months into his stint as a DJ at the joint, Sweeto says it takes serious discipline to watch strippers gyrate and go up and down poles and not feel tempted to touch.

Sunday Life Correspondent, Bongani Ndlovu (BN) visited Sweeto’s ‘‘workplace’’ and had a chat with the DJ.

BN: When did you venture into disc jockeying?

Sweeto: I started at the age of 15 when I was at Milton High School. I loved listening to music and used school desks to make beats. Each time there was a gig, I’d be invited to play there as colleagues appreciated my talent. After completing O-level studies, I started electronics apprenticeship at Falcon Electrical. From my interaction with popular DJ, Joe tha OG during my school days, he invited me one day to play at Khami Bar. Thereafter, management there approached me and offered me a slot.

From there, my career as a DJ started shaping up.

BN: How did you get the name Sweeto?

Sweeto: The name DJ Sweeto came from the sweets because I used to sell sweets at school. Those who didn’t know my name would call me Sweets or DJ, but the girls would call me Sweeto for reasons best known by them.

BN: What do your parents think about your career choice?

Sweeto: My parents did not support me in the beginning as they feared I’d fail to take care of myself. They suggested that I pursue the electrical engineering course. But now, they appreciate my job and support me in all that I do.

BN: Who taught you how to DJ?

Sweeto: DJ Prince Eskhosini in 2009. I’d tag along at the afternoon sessions at Crush. DJ Joe tha OG also taught me some tricks of the profession at Blue Magic, which is now Private Lounge.

BN: How does working with strippers feel like?

Sweeto: It’s amazing. But it’s important to know that I didn’t start working with strippers this year. I actually introduced this whole stripping thing about two years ago when I was working at the Metropolis club. However, strippers are ordinary people who are actually fun to work with, dramatic at times, but still lovely people.

BN: Does seeing naked women have an impact on you?

Sweeto: It’s always tempting seeing naked women on stage, but one always has to control themselves. It’s all about choices.

You have to know where you stand as a person and uphold your values and principles. You’d be interested to know that in all this, my parents don’t even know that I work in a strip club as they just know I’m a DJ.

BN: What are some of the cons of working at a strip club?

Sweeto: Besides the temptation from strippers and waitresses who throw themselves at you, it’s playing cat and mouse with the police. You never know what action they’ll take at what time.

BN: Are you in a relationship?

Sweeto: Yes, a very supportive one. She knows that I work here although she has her reservations. Sometimes we’ve misunderstandings but at least we get along very well so we always solve issues at the end of the day. It’s all about trust.

BN: Has she been to your workplace?

Sweeto: No.

BN: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Sweeto: My plan is to have purchased a huge PA system that I’ll hire out for use at national events. I also want brand Sweeto to be recognised internationally.

BN: What’s your advice to up-and-coming DJs?

DJ Sweeto: Don’t rush; take it easy, one step at a time. They must also attend as many gigs as they can to get exposure. They should also be creative and come up with unique concepts that people will love.

BN: Besides being a DJ what else do you do?

Sweeto: I’m a full time DJ.

BN: What’s your take on the local arts industry?

Sweeto: More work needs to be done as local artistes aren’t being appreciated, let alone paid for their worth. If they’re paid, then the industry will grow as the artistes will start producing quality artistic work.

BN: Who is your favourite musician in Zimbabwe?

Sweeto: I’ve many though I prefer Winky D, Khoi Khoi and Mzoe 7.

BN: What do you do during your spare time?

Sweeto: Besides spending time with family, especially my girlfriend, I assist Sungura Masters with their choreography. I’m also hard at work with Umkhathi Theatre works as we’re preparing for the forthcoming Intwasa Arts festival.

