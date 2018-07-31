I have no Twitter account: Charamba

by Sunday News Online | Tuesday, Jul 31, 2018 | 231 views
George Charamba

Mr George Charamba

The Permanent Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Mr George Charamba has dismissed as fake a Twitter account, in which he is portrayed commenting on the presidential election result.

Mr Charamba says the tweets attributed to him are being peddled by people bent on misinforming the nation as he has no twitter account.

He said a lot of unauthenticated information most of it misleading has been sent around on social media, adding that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has the sole mandate to run the elections and announce the results.

ZEC Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba has warned individuals against announcing results, as it is the prerogative of the elections management body.—ZBC.

ZEC to announce elections results from 3PM

Harmonised elections results so far

