Internal squabbles killed Chikwata: Kenneth Mathe

Danisa Masuku

KENNETH Mathe was a key member of the 1988 Zimbabwe Saints championship winning side, but he is a bitter man.

He revealed that internal squabbles led to the relegation of his beloved football club Zimbabwe Saints in 2011.

“Due to squabbles at our team most of the players left in a huff in 1995, eventually our team was relegated,” he told Sunday Life.

Mathe disclosed that misuse of resources also contributed to the relegation and almost demise of Chauya Chikwata as Zimbabwe Saints were popularly known.

He bemoaned the departure of what he described as honest and committed administrators such Herbert Ushewokunze and John Madzima.

“The leadership that took after them was power hungry and were not concerned about the welfare of the players,” he said.

But he is hopeful that it will soon bounce back in the top flight league.

“We are currently in Division Two and we are fighting our way back to the top flight league. We have also set up an academy which has Under-14, 16 and 18,” he said.

Due to his flair in ball distribution he earned the nickname “Zesa”.

Born at Mpilo Central Hospital in 1966, he attended Maphisa Primary school in Sizinda where he discovered his footballing talent and completed his secondary education at Mpopoma Secondary School in 1982. At the time he was also turning out for a Division Two outfit — Rex FC playing in right back position but was later converted to a utility player. He played an instrumental role in helping Rex gain promotion to Division One in 1985. But the going got tough for the outfit and at the end of the season it was relegated back to Division Two.

He revealed that he did not go down with the team but he tried his luck at Highlanders.

“I went for trials at Highlanders but I failed to make a grade. I didn’t give up and switched my focus to Zimbabwe Saints,” he said.

The following year he was invited by his friend George Ayibu to try his luck at Chauya Chikwata.

“At the beginning of the season I went for trials at Chauya Chikwata and was successful and that marked the beginning of a ten-year journey with Zimbabwe Saints,” he said.

He made his debut against Chapungu at Barbourfields Stadium. Mathe revealed that he was confident and gave his best that saw him becoming a regular in the first team.

“Guys like George and Jimmy Phiri made me feel at home and told me that I have to be composed and play my usual football and I executed my duties well in the right link,”he recalls.

He picks the 1988 championship winning squad as his best team. His best 11 were Melusi Nkiwane (left back), Misheck Sibanda (right back), Mathe (left link) Ephraim Chawanda (full back), Jimmy Phiri (central midfield), Norman Gumbo (right attacking midfield), Henry Mackopp (left attacking midfielder), his best friend George Ayibu (central striker). Shyn Kamal (right wing), Joseph Machingura (left wing), John Sibanda (goal keeper).

“After a long dry spell we won the championship and Independence trophy,” he says with a smile. He also cherishes 1988 as he won two accolades, one for being the most consistent player and most disciplined player of the season. As a result he pays tribute to his mentor and coach Roy Barreto.

“Barreto sat me down and said for me to make it I have to be disciplined and committed. I had to abide by that and enjoyed every moment at Chauya Chikwata,” he says.

He regards 1989 as his worst season as they were booted out of the African Champions’ League at the group stages.

“We were eyeing lucrative stages but we were sent packing by the Mozambican side Desportiva FC.” He said.

He was instrumental in helping his side maintain a favourable position for the better half of the season in 1989 which eventually saw it finishing at position two.

One of his worst league matches was when he was red-carded in a league match against Highlanders for a crude tackle on Peter Ndlovu.

“Peter wanted to turn me inside out and to avoid embarrassment I had to effect a crude tackle and he rolled on the pitch and the referee of the day was a no-nonsense man and quickly flashed a red card,”he said.

In 1990 he suffered a knee injury and it put a dent on his career.

“I missed a number of matches as I was nursing a knee injury and most of my savings were spent on medication,” he revealed.

The recurring knee injury marked the end of his footballing career in 1994.

He tried his hand in coaching for a year with a social outfit GrainBag FC but had to throw in the towel after he secured a job as tea pot spinner at Kango.

He then acquired a coaching certificate with Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca). Now based at Sizinda surburb he plays social soccer for Zvobatazo FC.

Factfile

Mathe is married to Mushuwa Mathe. They are blessed with three children; Patricia, Trust and Mercy. They worship at New Apostolic church in Sizinda. He is now pursuing a coaching course with Zisca.