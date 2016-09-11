INTERNET SENSATION. . . Nceku the skit comic

Peter Matika, Senior Life Reporter

FOR decades if you ever wanted to be a famous entertainer, you either had to star in a movie or get a record deal . . . but today celebrities are made online, on Instagram, Vine, YouTube and Facebook and are all allowing a new generation of social media stars to bypass traditional gatekeepers and connect directly with audiences and fans.

Such is the case of Bulawayo’s rising internet star Thuba Sibanda who stars as the philosophical, comical and phenomenal Nceku who to date has managed to gunner 3 686 followers since opening his page on Facebook, with one of his videos recording 14 000 views.

But how does he do it? Sunday Life senior reporter Peter Matika (PM) had a chat with the budding comedian last week, where he shared his experience of harnessing social media, not only to make ends meet (financially) but also to send a message to the people.

PM: Enlighten us about the whacky character with the funny accent you assume in your skits?

Nceku: Nceku is a name that was given to me by my churchmates, you know how when a pastor is speaking and then there is another guy interpreting what he will be saying. That’s how I came about to creating the character, which touches on everyday social issues.

PM: Interesting, so what type of comedian are you?

Nceku: I am both a stand-up and online comic but I dwell more on social media. I have done a couple of live events and even performed at weddings, though but I am more pronounced on social media.

PM: This whole Nceku concept, how did you come about it?

Nceku: I introduced Nceku at the beginning of the year. Nceku talks about daily activities, whether its sport, social, love or whatever. What he doesn’t do is politics.

PM: When you started this was it a hobby or an initiative by yourself to make money through harnessing social media?

Nceku: I really didn’t think it would grow to be such a huge deal. It was just a pastime.

Nceku actually started talking on church issues before branching out to touch on other issues.

Since it grew popular I realised that I could actually use it to my advantage and get something out of it. As it is I have been receiving loads of requests from people and organisations asking me to come and perform.

PM: So do you identify with the character or you have your own separate mind?

Nceku: Nceku is a made up character. I am a different person entirely. I am actually studying towards a Languages and Communications degree at Lupane State University. I am on my third year.

PM: That’s awesome, so you are using both social media and your intellect. How many videos do you have to date?

Nceku: There are many videos but officially on my Facebook page I have 26 and counting. Other videos I do I circulate them on other platforms such as Instagram and YouTube.

PM: How did you come about to harness the power of social media and how do people view you as an artiste?

Nceku: Most people think that what we do is a hobby but it’s actually a job. With this one can land deals and we also have deadlines like real jobs. Social media can be used in many ways, it really puts power in your hands and I thought how best I could use it to make a name and also make money out of it. One can actually make more money from a two-minute video than a full movie. It’s only a matter of time until people realise the power in this new age of social media.

PM: Have you been in touch with other comics like yourself?

Nceku: Not really but I have featured one girl in one of my videos.

PM: Do you rehearse for some of these skits or do they just come naturally?

Nceku: I actually don’t rehearse, I just grab a phone and record. I get ideas from stuff I come across every day.

PM: My favourite skit is the one you did about Nceku losing his girlfriend, Bianca (Bhiyanga) to a blesser. That was a really interesting topic, seeing as it’s a situation most guys are faced with.

Nceku: It’s quite funny but it has a message. The one with most views is the Mara Ndadzoka skit. It has 14 000 views so far. I actually posted it on Monday and I was shocked at the number of views and shares.

The video is a message to our brothers and sisters based abroad. It tells them to learn to save and invest instead of blowing their monies and then have to go through a cumbersome time trying to raise money to go back or even just to take care of themselves.

PM: Who’s your comedy idol?

Nceku: I must say it’s Trevor Noah. He is the best in my books.

PM: You are quite a different character compared to Nceku, thanks for your time and all the best.

@peterkmatika