I’ve been to hell and back!

Ishemunyoro Chingwere, Harare Bureau

CAPS United goalkeeper Edmore “ZiKeeper” Sibanda has had sight of hell and will not be intimidated by facing TP Mazembe in their own backyard.

The 30-year-old goalie was handed a life ban for his alleged role in the Asiagate match-fixing scam in 2012, at the peak of his athletic powers. He spent two and half years sidelined but has bounced back in spectacular style and is one of the key components of the Green Machine. Sibanda reckons he has faced tougher battles to be worried about TP Mazembe.

“I have seen the worst in life. However, as I look back at how I have overcome that setback, I can see that there is no challenge which is insurmountable,” the Caps United glove man said.

“You see I am lucky I have given my life to the Lord and through Prophet (Walter) Magaya I have learnt that life’s challenges are there to be conquered. I am one person who had given up on a career in football but after getting a reprieve, I was encouraged by the prophet and my coach (Zwanayi Kawadza), who I have been working with since my days at Gunners. And now I am back in the Champions’ League,’’ he said.

Sibanda declared Caps United ready to deal with the hosts’ unorthodox tactics.

“We know we are guaranteed a very difficult match in the DRC but we are prepared for whatever will be thrown at us. Fine people talk of their impressive record but why do they choose to forget that Caps United have never lost at home in a year? Who knows, maybe this is the beginning of a long journey for us,” he said.

“We are going to the DRC to try and manage the match in a way that will give us a chance to kill it off in Harare. But it’s not for me only as the goalkeeper to restrict them, the challenge is for the whole team to defend once we lose possession just as I will try also try to score from dead balls if the guys manage to create the chances,” added the towering goalie who always fancies taking free kicks with his size 10 boot.

Caps United, who leave this morning on a chartered flight take on TP Mazembe at Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi this afternoon in a Confederation of African Football Champions League first round, first leg tie. The return leg is at the National Sports Stadium in a week’s time.