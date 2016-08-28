Jah Prayzah’s smash video breaks record

Peter Matika, Senior Life Reporter

A SUPERSTAR by all means, Jah Prayzah who is currently enjoying the success of his latest album Mdhara Vachauya, has more to celebrate, as his hit song and video Watora Mari has marked a record breaking milestone views on YouTube in a short period of time.

Uploaded on YouTube on 12 August this year, the video, which features Tanzania’s superstar Diamond Platnumz, recorded over 839 634 views in just a week of being uploaded.

The song is one of the fastest (if not the fastest) to record breaking views on YouTube for a Zimbabwean music video.

Watora Mari is hot on Ammara Brown and Tytan’s hit single Mukoko, which has 895 000 views presently. It is also one of the most viewed Zimbabwean music videos on YouTube.

The song will, or rather has probably reached one million views, as you are reading this, a milestone that has eluded local artistes that are using YouTube extensively including the Zim dancehall artistes that usually have strong view counts.

Jah Prayzah’s video shows that well produced Zimbabwean content has a substantial audience online.

Watora Mari has also benefited from the collaboration with an African superstar, but the effort placed in recording a great song and making a high-quality video also appears to be bearing fruit.

It also opens up the discussion of opportunities to monetise content via YouTube with its remuneration model that only makes sense when an artiste registers views in the millions.

Jah Prayzah has created a name for himself, as one of the best artistes on the local music scene, with a brand name that has translated to successful live performances and tours, good record and DVD sales and a valuable name whose content can be tapped into by other companies and brands.

After checking out some of his detailed and well-directed videos, as well as the new Jah Prayzah website (which does a good job of positioning him as a professional entertainer) Jah Prayzah is on a league of his own.

He has harnessed a true entertainer’s marketing technique to explore the global audience delivered through technology.

@peterkmatika