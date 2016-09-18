Jail for Highlanders hooligan

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

A Highlanders supporter Mpumelelo Mnkandla is regretting the day he engaged in acts of hooliganism after his team drew 1-1 with Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League contest at Barbourfields Stadium as he was sentenced to carry out community service at Mahlathini Primary School in Cowdray Park.

Mnkandla, a vendor at Renkini Long Distance Bus Terminus said he was arrested on a Wednesday after the 14 August match at Barbourfields Stadium. He appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Merilyn Mutshina charged with public violence and was sentenced on 23 August before he started community service two days later. Mutshina sentenced Mnkandla, a first time offender to 24 months in prison, six of which were suspended for five years. A further 18 months were suspended on condition that Mnkandla he does 410 hours of community service.

The 34-year-old married father of four children, however, said that community service was hurting his source of income since he is a family man.

“It is really hurting when you have a family, this is really tough, I am here the whole day. I was told to serve my hours, I am finishing end of October. The police said they had a video of me invading the pitch but I did not agree to it being played in court but I did get on the pitch,’’ said Mnkandla.

He was arrested for the violence together with Lungani Nkala of Njube who was, however, set free due to lack evidence.

On that day, Highlanders fans turned violent when referee Nkosikhona Moyo blew the whistle to bring the match to an end as Chicken Inn midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu beat Ariel Sibanda with the goal not allowed to stand. The Bosso fans felt that Moyo had robbed them of two penalties, invaded the field of play where they attacked the police who were trying to maintain order.

Highlanders chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede represented the club during a Premier Soccer League convened disciplinary hearing to answer for the supporters’ behaviour on that day with the verdict yet to be released. Mnkandla’s conviction was used as an example during the hearing to show the efforts being made by police to curb cases of fans engaging in acts of violence during football matches.

