Jubilation as Mighty Warriors get phones

Sports Correspondent

THERE was jubilation when the Mighty Warriors contingent finally received flashy Samsung S7 phones they should have bagged in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil during the Olympics Games. The players had, hitherto, expressed anger after seeing other athletes receiving the latest edition of the popular Samsung phone in Brazil levelling accusations at Team Zimbabwe authorities for insincerity.

However, it was all relief among the girls when Team Zimbabwe chef de mission Titus Zvomuya revealed they took receipt of the gadgets after negotiations with both the International Olympic Committee and Samsung.

The Mighty Warriors reportedly failed to get the phones while in Brazil because they were not staying at the Olympic Village. Some of the players who spoke to Sunday News said they are glad the phones have finally arrived as they thought they have been “duped”.

Inline diminutive midfielder Rejoice Kampfuvuti and Marjory Nyahumwe expressed relief saying they felt it was part of the due rewards every athlete received so they should also get them.

“Every athlete at Rio got those phones so we should not have been an exception,” said Kampfuvuti. The Galaxy S7 is worth $700, which is $200 more than the amount the players received as allowances from the Zimbabwe Olympics Committee during their sojourn to the world’s biggest sporting showcase.

“We were able to take delivery of the Mighty Warriors phones and I brought them to Zimbabwe. These will be delivered to all the deserving athletes without fail as they belong to them. As their chef de mission, I will ensure that this is done.

“An official handover will be done once we have completed the paper work with the Ministry of Sports and Zimra so that they are not charged duty as the phones came in as a bulky baggage and not with individuals,” said Zvomuya in an e-mailed response.