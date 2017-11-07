JUST IN: 2000 delegates inspired by motivational speaker

Kudzai Mpangi, Sunday Life Reporter

BULAWAYO-based motivational speaker and writer Njabulo Moyo has been a force to reckon with as he continues to inspire his audiences and raising the Zimbabwean flag high.

An annual event held by the National Association of Primary School Heads (NAPH) started on November 1 to November 2 at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) where Moyo was one of the selected guest speakers at the event.

It ran under the theme “Implementation of the updated curriculum: A challenge to the school heads”.

About 2000 delegates attended the occasion with the ten provinces in attendance, Mashonaland Central province being the host of this year’s event.

“I feel very honoured and humbled to contribute to a process of nation building through education. We cannot divorce the need for motivation within school heads and teaching profession as a whole and as a consumer of content this was the right platform for me to address such an issue,” he said.

Moyo said being a guest speaker and addressing in front of a huge audience was a major breakthrough for his career.

“This is a testimony to the fact that one’s background should be a vehicle to unlocking opportunities. I’m very humbled to have been given an opportunity to present to more than 2000 people given the fact that I have never had such a great opportunity to present to a large audience. I believe that my presence was felt and Harare and Zimbabwe is changing for greatness,” he said.

“This is a wakeup call for me and all creative’s to be consistent. I would like to thank Mrs C Khumalo NAPH president for having faith in me and believing in my work, this shows that as an individual im doing a great job for my country,” he said.

Moyo added that he managed to give a stellar of a presentation from his latest book titled Self Starters.

“I aimed at giving a speech that will not only inspire delegates but also take that speech with them given the fact that the new curriculum is an exciting thing. The new curriculum should start from the school heads for it to be embraced. That is why they should have a high degree of self-discipline, self-awareness within themselves because if they don’t have that how are they going to translate to the students,” he said.

