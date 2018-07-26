JUST IN: 40 yrs in jail for rhino poaching

Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

FOUR men have been sentenced to 10 years each in jail after being convicted of three counts of poaching a rhinoceros with an estimated market value of more than $50 000.

Appearing before Masvingo magistrate Mr Peter Madiba last week, Godfrey Makechemu (47) of Zebedia village, Chief Njelele in Gokwe, Ignatious Maiga (30) of Mutimukulu Village, Chief Sumuchemo in Gokwe, Farai Chauno (27) of Village 30, Chief Ziki in Bikita and Celestino Shate (35) of Chanyawo village, Chief Chanyawo in Bikita pleaded not guilty to four counts of contravening the National Parks and Wildlife Act Chapter 20:4.

The quartet was, however, convicted due to overwhelming evidence and sentenced to 10 years in prison each. Three counts were treated as one for the purposes of sentencing. Delivering sentence, Mr Madiba said the four had a well calculated plan to deprive the nation of thousands of dollars in tourists’ receipts, as they wanted to kill the specially protected animal.

“You deserve a sterner sentence because you wanted to destroy a specially protected animal. These animals are a treasure to our country as they attract foreign tourists who bring in foreign currency that in turn propel the nation economically,” said Mr Madiba.

The four together with three accomplices, who were, however, acquitted due to lack of incriminating evidence, went to Save Valley Wildlife Conservancy and hunted a rhinoceros which is a specifically protected animal. Prosecutor Ms Makaita Chikamhi said sometime in December 2017 the four men and the other three , Joel Matuku(42), of Ruwa in Harare, James Makumba (33) of Highfields, Harare and Jevas Mauto(39) of Chabwera village under Chief Nyakunhuwa in Zaka who were acquitted, worked in connivance to hunt and kill a rhinoceros for the purposes of extracting ivory.

The court heard that the men used a 303 rifle, serial number 60083 fitted with a telescopic device and some 303 caliber for the act. On the same day, a silver Toyota Fortuner vehicle which was driven by Joel Matuku entered the ambushed area from the northern side of the conservancy. However, the court heard, the vehicle was stopped by rangers who had put the poachers’ movements under surveillance.

The rangers then searched the vehicle in the presence of the seven men and found an axe ,303 rifle number 60083 fitted with a telescopic device hidden under a seat. Makechemu was searched and found in possession of 11 round of ammunition from his right trousers pocket.

The court heard that the recovered rifle and spent cartridges were sent for ballistic tests after which it was confirmed that the spent cartridges were fired from the rifle. Police also recovered tennis shoes which one of the accused was putting on and were available in court as exhibit. According to Speak For Animals (SOFA) an organisation that protects the rights of animals, demand for rhino horns in Asian countries has doubled, in just 18 months.