JUST IN: Blanket Mine worker dies in work mishap

A MINE worker died at Blanket Mine in Gwanda on Friday night after being hit by a boulder on the head while working in a shaft, police have confirmed.

Operations at the mine have since been temporally stopped to pave way for investigations.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident but could not give further details.

However, police sources familiar with the incident said the miner died on the spot at around 10 pm.

The police officer said the miner was working with a colleague in a 15 meter deep shaft when a boulder fell and hit him on the back of his head.

He was left suspended in the air, hanging from his safety chain.

“The other colleague heard the sound of the crumbling boulder. He went down to check on the now deceased who was not responding.

“He then went and sought assistance from other mine workers and they managed to retrieve the now deceased. They took him to Gwanda Clinic where he was pronounced dead,” said the officer.

Blanket Mine parent company Caledonia Mining Corporation described the accident as regrettable.

In a telephone interview from United Kingdom, Caledonia Mining Corporation vice president, investor relations Mr Maurice Mason said investigations into the accident were underway.

Mr Mason said operations at the mine had been halted to pave way for investigation.

“We are still investigating the causes. Safety inspectors have been notified and the last communication I had from the mine was that production had been halted pending investigations,” he said.