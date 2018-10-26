JUST IN: Bongani Mafu placed on suspension in Botswana

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders coach, Bongani Mafu has been suspended by his Botswana Premier League side, Orapa United due to problems between the Zimbabwean and the club’s management.

Mafu was told not to hold any training sessions with the team after a meeting with the club management on Thursday. The ex Bosso coach confirmed that his future at Orapa was not certain but referred all questions to Kabo William, the Orapa public relations officer. Mafu signed a two year contract which was expires at the end of the season next year.

William stated that Mafu’s suspension has nothing with do with results but was because of problems between the coach and the management. The club’s spokesperson said there is still a chance for Mafu to continue as coach depending on a meeting to be held on Friday. In the meantime, Mafu’s assistant Teenage Mpote is in charge of the team on an interim basis and is preparing the side for their league clash away to Prisons XI at Lobatse Stadium.

“It’s true, we have relived him of his duties, for now we have not served him with any documentation to that effect. In the meantime he will not be part of the technical team. For now he is on suspension, its internal issues we had with him as the club management. We still have to meet with him and finalise our way forward with him before the end of the day on Friday. There is still a chance for him to continue if the issues are resolved and if there no solution we will part ways,” said William.

Under Mafu, Orapa have won six of the 10 league matches they played so far, with two draws and the same number of defeats. They have 20 points, three behind log leaders and defending champions Township Rollers. In their last league encounter, the Ostriches drew 1-1 at home against Black Forest on Tuesday.

Mafu took over the post from fellow Zimbabwean Madinda Ndlovu at the end of last year. He led Orapa to the Mascom Top 8 Cup final where they were beaten 4-2 by Rollers. They finished third in the league behind Jwaneng Galaxy and champions Rollers.

