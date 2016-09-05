JUST IN: Bosso in tricky Chibuku Super Cup draw

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

INCONSISTENT but recently rejuvenated Highlanders have been handed a tricky draw in the Chibuku Super Cup round of 16 where they will face off against Mutare City Rovers.

In the draw carried out in Harare this afternoon, Highlanders were pitted alongside Mutare City in the preliminary stages of the 16-tem competition.

While it would appear like an easy pairing for Highlanders, a look at the results between the two teams this season will show that it will not be easy ride for Bosso. Mutare City, third from bottom in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League held Highlanders to a 0-0 at Sakubva Stadium in July before they embarrassed the Bulawayo giants 2-1 at Barbourfields Stadium at the beginning of last month.

Last year, Highlanders were booted out of the country’s most lucrative cup competition in the opening round, beaten 4-3 on penalties by How Mine in a fixture that had concluded 1-1 in regulation time at Barbourfields. The previous year, Bosso reached the semifinals where they were clobbered 3-0 by Harare City at Rufaro Stadium.

The Chibuku Super Cup round of 16 matches will take place from 16 to 18 September, the quarter finals are set for 30 September to 2 October, the last four is scheduled for 21 to 23 October with the final put down for 5 November.

Chibuku Super Cup round of 16 complete draw

FC Platinum v Chapungu, Highlanders v Mutare City Rovers, Caps United v Tsholotsho, Dynamos v How Mine, ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo City, Triangle United v Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum v Hwange, Harare City v Border Strikers.

