JUST IN: Cancer patient seeks US$2 500

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

A BULAWAYO man is appealing for financial assistance to the tune of US$2 500 to undergo an osteosarcoma cancer treatment at a clinical oncologist surgery in the city.

Ability Obey Ncube (23) was in September last year diagnosed with osteosarcoma (also called osteogenic sarcoma) the most common type of cancer that starts in the bones.

“The oncologist discovered that l was suffering with a cancer called osteosarcoma sometime in September last year and for me to undergo the treatment US$2 500 is needed. I have been taking medicine which costs $200 per week but this is straining me and sometimes l fail to get the medicine because of financial constraints,” said Mr Ncube.

He told Sunday News that he wishes to undergo treatment earlier so that next year in January he can be able to further his studies at the United College of Education (UCE).

“I believe if l could get assistance earlier I can be able to further my studies as l had applied to start at UCE in January 2019. I could not start school this year because of the pain I feel around my knee bone, upper arm and swelling. The pain usually gets worse at night, also it often increases with activity and sometimes results in a limp tumor in the leg bone,” he said.

Those willing to assist can deposit money through EcoCash on +263774114368 or call him on +263737946277.

